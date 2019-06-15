

A golf cart loaded with boxes drove into spectators near the 16th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links when one box fell on the accelerator after the driver walked away from the vehicle. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

A runaway golf cart hit and injured five people near Pebble Beach’s 16th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the accident, says a 58-year-old woman and four men ranging in age from 25 to 82 were hurt after a vendor drove the cart loaded with boxes to a concession stand and left the vehicle unattended. Around 1:20 p.m. Eastern the vendor left the vehicle to make a delivery. While unattended a box fell on the accelerator and wedged the pedal, causing the cart to drive into spectators in line at a concession stand before a person was able to catch the cart and move the box as it puttered to a stop.

“We were standing in the concession line on the 16th hole when all of a sudden there was a runaway cart and one guy running after it, then a bunch of people running after it,” Georgie Salant relayed to GOLF.com. “It was actually coming straight for the concession line and then it turned, just on its own, and it didn’t stop! It started driving in circles. It ran over like, five people.”

Scary moments at the @usopengolf earlier this morning! This runaway golf cart hit several people after a box fell on the accelerator. The USGA and CHP are investigating. #pebblebeach pic.twitter.com/xENOin6X1w — Amanda Gomez (@AmandaGomezKION) June 15, 2019

“This one guy was trying to chase it and was diving after it trying to stop it, I think he was just a spectator,” another eyewitness told Golf.com. “And he got injured diving after it, he was sitting on the ground for a while afterwards, not moving."

"Finally a guy jumped on it and turned the wheel really hard and then pushed the box off — it was crazy.”

The vendor was among the injured. One victim suffered a broken arm, another a spinal injury and a third had minor injuries, per the CHP.

