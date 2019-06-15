

Brooks Koepka is trying to win this event for the third straight time. (Matt York)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The big man finished Friday at the U.S. Open doing a more than suitable job of lurking. He made a 69 to follow on his opening 69. He wound up saying, “And if I strike it like I did today and hole a few more putts, I should be just fine.”

“Just fine” for Brooks Koepka has become harrowing for everyone else. As the winner of four of the last nine majors played in men’s golf, and the past two U.S. Opens, he walks the fairways along Carmel Bay looking almost impossibly self-assured. As he tries to become the first man in 114 years to win this gnarly event three times in a row, he finished his morning round Friday at 4 under par, three shots behind Justin Rose, who piled a 70 atop his shiny 65 of Thursday and held onto the lead as of late afternoon.

“I feel great,” Koepka said. “I’m excited. I’ve got a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”

Actually, he has shown one can ask for more, and on world-famous No. 7, out by a corner of the course that gets crammed with spectators, he gave a further sight to anybody who had weathered the long lines into the grandstand for a view. Teeing off 116 yards from the pin at the gorgeous gumdrop of a hole, Koepka sent one to the back of the green, where it obediently and gently trickled back to within four feet of the hole.

[U.S. Open leader board]

Koepka birdied, and soon Rose said, “He is the guy probably that his name is standing out more than anybody else’s, for sure.”

Koepka’s name did stand out, as would the only player ever to hold two straight U.S. Open titles and two straight PGA Championships simultaneously, while Rose’s name stood atop. It began there on a Friday morning when Tiger Woods would shoot 1-over-par 72, bogey his last two holes and feel “a little hot right now,” and 49-year-old Jim Furyk would shoot a resplendent 67, and it ended there, by midday, Rose leading. While his fairways hit and greens in regulation (19 of 36) haven’t made him any statistical wonder here, he has scrambled well and short-gamed it even better.

A birdie blasted from the sand on No. 18, Rose’s ninth hole Friday, proved a case in point.

“I’ll say my short game has been really, really strong this week,” said the 38-year-old 2013 U.S. Open champion, who made three birdies and two bogeys Friday. “I’ve made a lot of putts inside 10 feet. I’ve managed my game really well. I’ve missed it in the wrong spots. I’ve always given myself an opportunity to salvage something out of every hole I played. And I haven’t compounded any mistakes so far.”

[Tiger Woods shoots unremarkable 72 in second round of U.S. Open]

As the relatively short 7,064-yard course played somewhat tougher than on Thursday — it would have had to — and as Woods dabbled capably in meteorology and spoke of “this marine layer lifting,” bringing a little sun, the scores didn’t jump like they did in the first round. A small crowd did bubble beneath Rose as the afternoon rounds proceeded. Aaron Wise, the 22-year-old former NCAA champion at Oregon, complied an even-par 71 to remain 5 under par. “This is my first made cut in a U.S. Open,” he said. “I love the fact that I was able to do that.”

It became his third straight made cut in majors this year, following upon his 17th place at the Masters and 41st at the PGA, and it revealed his measured way. “Since I was a kid,” Wise said, referring to a period not all that long ago, “I’ve kind of always been grown-up and always been pretty flat demeanor, don’t let things get to me. I feel that’s one of the best things that suits me around U.S. Opens and majors and stuff.”

Besides Koepka, the early finishers at 4 under par were Chez Reavie, Matt Kuchar and Chesson Hadley, who qualified by shooting 137 at Brookside Golf & Country Club and Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. If the 31-year-old Hadley, who finished second last fall at the tour event in Kuala Lumpur, epitomized this Open’s wide-open nature — “There’s so many guys with a chance to win,” Woods said — so did a 49-year-old.

“I just saw Jim Furyk shot the round of the day today at 4 under par,” Rose said of the 2003 champion. “Use him as a great example. It means that this golf course is there for everybody. Jim Furyk has never wasted a shot on the golf course in his life, I don’t think. He’s obviously a U.S. Open champion, the way he manages his game is a lesson to us all really . . . So that style of golf really lends itself well this week.”

