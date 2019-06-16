The St. Louis Blues showed off the Stanley Cup their hometown fans on Saturday, and though they might not have partied as hard as the Washington Capitals after last year’s finals, they had a mighty good time.
Fans flocked to downtown St. Louis and gathered near the Gateway Arch to catch a glimpse of their Blues hoisting the Cup for the first time in their 51-year history.
St. Louis went to the Stanley Cup finals each of their first three seasons but were swept by the Montreal Canadiens (twice) and Boston Bruins. But now the Cup has finally arrived in the Show Me State, and Missourians on Saturday were ready to party.
The Blues beat the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals on Wednesday.
As you can see, these folks had a lot of fun.
But special attention must be paid to Brett Hull, who spent 11 years in St. Louis as a player. He won two Stanley Cups, with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and Detroit Red Wings in 2002, but he’s most well-known for his time with the Blues.
Hull, a Hall of Famer who scored 527 goals for St. Louis, had a big time during the championship parade Saturday. Riding in a convertible with the top down and a cooler inside, he joked to a reporter he hadn’t stopped crying since the Blues won Game 7 in Boston.
When he took the stage during the victory pep rally, he told fans to ditch the chant “Let’s go Blues!” because the Blues don’t have to “go” anywhere, anymore. They’ve won the Cup. Instead, Hull wanted fans to shout “We went Blues!” which doesn’t have the same ring to it, but nobody seemed to care.
Brett Hull was living his best life.
