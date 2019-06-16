The St. Louis Blues showed off the Stanley Cup their hometown fans on Saturday, and though they might not have partied as hard as the Washington Capitals after last year’s finals, they had a mighty good time.

Fans flocked to downtown St. Louis and gathered near the Gateway Arch to catch a glimpse of their Blues hoisting the Cup for the first time in their 51-year history.

[Blues’ half-century wait ends with Stanley Cup win over Bruins]

St. Louis went to the Stanley Cup finals each of their first three seasons but were swept by the Montreal Canadiens (twice) and Boston Bruins. But now the Cup has finally arrived in the Show Me State, and Missourians on Saturday were ready to party.

The Blues beat the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals on Wednesday.

Ok, I'm not a crowd estimating expert, but I was up in a helicopter over the crowd during the St. Louis Blues parade. My initial crowd size estimate is 120,000-150,000 people. I know that is lower then some people think but convince me that I'm wrong. Here is are some pix pic.twitter.com/Zv6A7PnOLv — David Carson (@PDPJ) June 15, 2019

.@StLouisBlues players celebrate during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final in St Louis, Missouri. #STLBlues #stanleycup 📷: Nic Antaya pic.twitter.com/0F8sYSiv0L — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) June 15, 2019

Laila, Brett Hull, Brayden Schenn, Alex Steen, Robby Fabbri, Patrick Maroon and the St. Louis Blues were enjoying themselves at their #StanleyCup parade! pic.twitter.com/lp9VE7vy0j — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 15, 2019

Former Flyers forward Brayden Schenn got some ideas from the Eagles parade haha



🍻 Schenn chuggs Beer at the St. Louis Blues Parade today 🍺@6abc @Bschenn_10 @StLouisBlues #Blues #BluesParade pic.twitter.com/E8bggg9tzp — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 15, 2019

Brayden Schenn on today's #StanleyCup parade: "This is unbelievable. ... The boys are legends in town forever. This is undescribable." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/xfIRbekBCp — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 15, 2019

Vladimir Tarasenko taking a drink at the Blues Cup Parade pic.twitter.com/roKsFhwpcb — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 15, 2019

@binnnasty riding a mini bike in the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup parade may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/x3EsvfMtmY — Tucker Watson (@TuckerWatson33) June 15, 2019

Vlady making one fans day extra special. This team has been incredible with the crowd today. @tara9191 pic.twitter.com/zSOEiaIXm7 — Michelle Smallmon (@msmallmon) June 15, 2019

As you can see, these folks had a lot of fun.

But special attention must be paid to Brett Hull, who spent 11 years in St. Louis as a player. He won two Stanley Cups, with the Dallas Stars in 1999 and Detroit Red Wings in 2002, but he’s most well-known for his time with the Blues.

[Perspective: What the Stanley Cup means to the city of St. Louis]

Hull, a Hall of Famer who scored 527 goals for St. Louis, had a big time during the championship parade Saturday. Riding in a convertible with the top down and a cooler inside, he joked to a reporter he hadn’t stopped crying since the Blues won Game 7 in Boston.

When he took the stage during the victory pep rally, he told fans to ditch the chant “Let’s go Blues!” because the Blues don’t have to “go” anywhere, anymore. They’ve won the Cup. Instead, Hull wanted fans to shout “We went Blues!” which doesn’t have the same ring to it, but nobody seemed to care.

Brett Hull was living his best life.

Brett Hull’s ride is ready, cooler complete pic.twitter.com/YHa8fwTiuP — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) June 15, 2019

Brett Hull on today's #StanleyCup parade: "This is crazy how awesome it is. I'm still crying." #stlblues pic.twitter.com/KHYoe7HiRG — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 15, 2019

Brett Hull is absolutely wrecked, wants fans to chant "We Went Blues" instead of "Let's Go Blues" and the TV crew is amused pic.twitter.com/9cWLU8JLPi — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 15, 2019

Doing my part to help Brett Hull live his best life.#stlblues #stanleycup pic.twitter.com/PsyUz7KaLM — Amy Ruggeri (@MrsRuggeri) June 15, 2019

You can question Brett Hull's soberness today... but you can't question his love for this city.



He's having the time of his life. pic.twitter.com/HQp6UNTn4Q — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) June 15, 2019

Read more:

Lakers acquire Anthony Davis from Pelicans in blockbuster trade

Lindsey Horan back in Paris with USWNT for Women’s World Cup

O.J. Simpson joins Twitter: 'This should be a lot of fun.’

At U.S. Open, former high school hoops standout Gary Woodland knows how to stay steady