

Kyle Barraclough, like the Nationals' bullpen, has been unable to solve the eighth inning. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Kyle Barraclough, acquired to handle the seventh inning for the Washington Nationals, has spent much of the season struggling, and is now on the 10-day injured list with right radial nerve irritation. The Nationals have recalled infielder Adrián Sanchez in his place ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Nationals announced the move Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after Barraclough turned in another rough performance that bumped his ERA to 6.39. But after the game, during which he yielded a two-run homer in a 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks, neither Barraclough nor Manager Dave Martinez mentioned any health issues. Martinez, when directly asked if Barraclough was healthy, offered: “He says he’s healthy.” Barraclough, when asked about his diminished velocity in recent appearances, talked about his mechanics and getting sidetracked by recent work on his breaking ball.

The injury, according to Martinez, first popped up after Saturday’s game. Martinez insisted he did not know about Barraclough’s nerve irritation before meeting with reporters following the loss. He added that Barraclough felt tingling in his forearm once he came out, that he met with head athletic trainer Paul Lessard and that Martinez was briefed on the situation Saturday night.

[Stephen Strasburg’s trying outing leaves the Nationals with a 10-3 loss to Arizona]

“I don’t have any clue,” Martinez said of what a radial nerve irritation entails. “But he is going to get evaluated by the doctors today and we’ll know more about what’s going on. But he said he felt it after the game, so he kind of got nervous.”

A move felt inevitable by Saturday night, with Barraclough again pitching poorly and Sanchez heading to Washington. The Nationals could have optioned Barraclough to the minor leagues, justified by the 16 earned runs he’s allowed over his last 11 innings. But he instead heads to the IL and will now have to sit at least 10 days before Washington can consider adding him back to its bullpen. Martinez was critical of Barraclough after Saturday’s game, pointing to sagging velocity and an inability to locate secondary pitches.

The Nationals traded for Barraclough in October, sending $1 million in international slot money to the Miami Marlins, and have hoped he would click as a high-leverage reliever. Yet the results have been erratic since the start of the year — mirroring the bullpen’s issues as a group — and have forced Martinez to often look elsewhere in the seventh and eighth innings. Barraclough was the logical eighth-inning option after Trevor Rosenthal couldn’t find his command in April. But Barraclough has a 10.12 ERA in the eighth this season over 16 innings. He has not given up a run in the seventh or ninth.

That doesn’t account for inherited runners, which Barraclough has also struggled with. He allowed the first seven runners he inherited this season to score. That inconsistency has made him expendable for the time being, and convinced Martinez that he should restore his bench to five players. The Nationals have carried eight relievers and four reserves most of the season, a product of how bad their bullpen has been. Now, with Sanchez up, they have a backup middle infielder and one fewer reliever.

LINEUPS

Diamondbacks (38-34)

Jarrod Dyson, RF

Ketel Marte, CF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Christian Walker, 1B

Idemaro Vargas, 2B

Tim Locastro, LF

Nick Ahmed, SS

Caleb Joseph, C

Archie Bradley, P

Nationals (32-38)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Victor Robles, CF

Aníbal Sánchez, P

