

Edwin Encarnacion follows the flight of the ball after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Seattle. (John Froschauer)

The New Yankees have acquired the American League’s home run leader, Edwin Encarnacion, from the Seattle Mariners, according to media reports.

Encarnacion is hitting .241 with an .888 OPS and 21 home runs. He will add even more power to a New York lineup that is already seventh in baseball in home runs with sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton out with injuries.

ESPN was the first to report the deal.

Edwin Encarnación has been traded from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Yankees, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Encarnación currently leads the American League with 21 home runs. The Mariners’ teardown is in full bloom and the Yankees get another big bat. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 16, 2019

Here is what the New York Yankees’ lineup should look like soon.



LeMahieu 5

Judge 9

Stanton 7

Sanchez 2

Voit 3

Hicks 8

Encarnación DH

Gregorius 6

Torres 4



👀 👀 👀



Gleyber Torres, who may well be their No. 9 hitter, came into today hitting .285/.338/.515 with 14 home runs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 16, 2019

The Yankees made it official early Sunday morning.

The Bronx Zoo just got a new parrot. 🦜 pic.twitter.com/ncQHpI7Ekd — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 16, 2019

For the Yankees, the trade is part of a midseason push to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox, who started slow but have won nine of their last 14 games.

The trade allows the Mariners to dive even deeper into rebuilding mode. Seattle was set to pay the 36-year-old Encarnacion $40 million over the next two seasons, according to Spotrac.

#Rays still owe #Mariners $2.5M as part of last winter’s three-team Encarnacion trade (already paid $2.5M on May 1). So amount #Yankees and M’s split will be reduced by that amount. https://t.co/JSUbLpjWWD — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 16, 2019

The Yankees sent minor league pitcher Juan Then, a former Mariner, back to Seattle, along with cash considerations.

