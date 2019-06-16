

Gary Woodland was atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Gary Woodland, a 35-year-old in search of his first major championship, held a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the U.S. Open on Father’s Day at Pebble Beach, but trouble in the form of several stars with major wins on their resumes is nipping at his heels.

Woodland was at 11 under with a steady round on moving day Saturday, but competitors lurk. Justin Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion, was alone in second place at 10 under, with dangerous Brooks Koepka — trying to win a third straight U.S. Open — in third place at 7 under along with 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie. And right in the mix after Saturday’s play was Rory McIlroy at 6 under.

[Full leader board]

Woodland, paired with Rose, will try to hold off the stars starting at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern time).

Don’t look for Tiger Woods to make one of his patented Father’s Day runs in prime time. Woods, with an 11:56 a.m. (Eastern time) tee time, will begin well out of the running, 11 shots back of Woodland.

How to watch

All times Eastern

TV: Fox, 2-10 p.m.

Streaming: USOpen.com, FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. USOpen.com will also show featured groups from 12 p.m. 9 p.m., and featured holes (Nos. 7, 8 and 17) from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The featured groups are scheduled to include Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth, who tee off at 2:01 p.m.

Tee times

All times Eastern

7:21 a.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

7:32 a.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Justin Walters

7:43 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Chip McDaniel

7:54 a.m. — Charlie Danielson, Luke Donald

8:05 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Zach Johnson

8:16 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Andy Pope

8:27 a.m. — Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

8:38 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandt Snedeker

8:49 a.m. — Clement Sordet, Daniel Berger

9 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Adri Arnaus

9:11 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Wise

9:22 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Harris English

9:33 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III

9:44 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Rory Sabbatini

9:55 a.m. — Billy Hurley III, Bryson DeChambeau

10:06 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Erik Van Rooyen

10:17 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

10:28 a.m. — Paul Casey, Webb Simpson

10:39 a.m. — Chandler Eaton (a), Tom Hoge

10:50 a.m. — Martin Kaymer Rhys Enoch

11:01 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth

11:12 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Billy Horschel

11:23 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Alex Prugh

11:34 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry

11:45 a.m. — Haotong Li, Viktor Hovland (a)

11:56 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

12:07 p.m. — Jason Day Tyrrell Hatton

12:18 p.m. — Jim Furyk, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:29 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay

12:40 p.m. — Scott Piercy, Francesco Molinari

12:51 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Brandon Wu (a)

1:02 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Abraham Ancer

1:13 p.m. — Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele

1:24 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Matt Wallace

1:35 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm

1:46 p.m. — Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett

1:57 p.m. — Chesson Hadley, Matt Kuchar

2:08 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Louis Oosthuizen

2:19 p.m. — Chez Reavie, Brooks Koepka

2:30 p.m. — Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

Background reading

Gary Woodland leads U.S. Open by a stroke, with some hard-charging stars looming

Some sort of humdinger of a U.S. Open seemed to sprout Saturday seaside when the contenders went ahead and treated crammed galleries to a gasping show of carnival shots and courage. It left one hell of a leader board heading for the finale Sunday with a handful of stars still chasing a semi-anonymous Kansan, as they did all day Saturday with aplomb. Their aplomb couldn’t catch up because the Kansan, Gary Woodland, decorated Pebble Beach Golf Links with unfathomable saves sprinkled amid his athletic steadiness. (Read more)

Boswell: U.S. Open, as golf’s toughest test, can yield stunning winners. Gary Woodland could be next.

The U.S. Golf Association always meets its goal of “identifying the best golfer” with its stern tests — except in the many instances, including Jack Fleck, Ed Furgol, Lawson Little, Sam Parks and Olin Dutra, when its winners ranged from good players but unlikely champs to preposterous. So when everyone you know agrees that Brooks Koepka will win his third straight U.S. Open on Sunday, you can tell them, “Not so fast.” (Read more)

Boswell: Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods paint a sharp contrast in second round of U.S. Open

In what seems like a blink, two golfers have become the central focus of their sport. Brooks Koepka arrived. And Tiger Woods returned. In a game full of superior players and fine story lines, they stand apart. (Read more)

Rogue golf cart injures five spectators at U.S. Open

A runaway golf cart hit and injured five people near Pebble Beach’s 16th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday. (Read more)