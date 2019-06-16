

Alex Morgan, left, and Megan Rapinoe will lead the U.S. attack against Chile. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

The United States put on a show Tuesday in its 13-0 rout of Thailand. Now, in their second match of the group stage, it appears the Americans will have another opportunity to rack up highlights.

Sunday’s match pits the U.S. against Chile, which is making its first appearance in the Women’s World Cup. The Chileans rank 38th in the FIFA world rankings, behind Thailand, which is 34th.

Chile opened the group stage with a 2-0 loss to Sweden on Tuesday. La Roja, as the team is known, mustered just one shot on goal and controlled 36 percent of possession.

Generating offense against the Americans will be difficult for Chile, but controlling an attack that is firing on all cylinders might be the taller task Sunday. Forward Alex Morgan led the charge against Thailand with five goals, while Rose LaVelle and Sam Mewis added two each. Morgan leads the Golden Boot race after her record-tying performance.

The United States will have to block out some external noise as it prepares for Sunday’s match: Tuesday’s 13-0 performance created a mixed reaction back home and abroad, with questions about whether the Americans celebrated with too much gusto in the latter stages of the rout.

The U.S. and Chile have faced off just twice, both as warm-up matches ahead of the 2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship. The U.S. won both matches, 3-0 and 4-0.

What you need to know:

When: Sunday, 12 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris.

TV: Fox, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Background reading

Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle are best friends, roommates and now, World Cup goal-scorers

Pugh and Lavelle, both goal scorers against Thailand, are teammates not just for this French odyssey but with the Washington Spirit, the National Women’s Soccer League organization based outside the nation’s capital. They share an apartment in Rockville, Md., with another player and are roommates on the Paris leg of the group stage. (Read more)

Alex Morgan is the face of U.S. soccer and now its golden boot

Long before she blistered the nets Tuesday night with five goals, Alex Morgan had taken a leading role in the run-up to the Women’s World Cup with her voice and presence away from the soccer field. She had become one of the strongest and most eloquent advocates for gender equality within both the U.S. program and global circles. As one of the world’s most recognized female athletes, she had appeared in TV spots and magazine covers, both in uniform and bikini. With nearly 10 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram, her life and career are open books. On Tuesday, Morgan’s full attention turned to soccer. (Read more)

The U.S. World Cup team’s greatest challenge: Rising European powers

Even if the 2019 U.S. Women’s World Cup team is as formidable as its victorious predecessors in 1991, 1995 and 2015, its road to the tournament’s final weekend is likely to be far more difficult, given the rise of women’s soccer in Europe. (Read more)

With larger goals in mind, USWNT says it’s not worried about how it celebrates them

The players have heard and seen some of the criticism stemming from the 13-0 rout Tuesday in Reims. Immediately afterward, they answered questions about the goalfest and celebrations. For the most part, however, they have blocked out the noise of social media, some having disconnected or reduced their online diet well before the tournament began last week. (Read more)