

Lake Braddock celebrates after beating Westfield, 6-2, to win the Virginia Class 6 baseball state championship in Glen Allen, Va., on June 14, 2019. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

In the final game for local high school baseball, Lake Braddock showed why it’s one of the area’s best teams. The Bruins defeated Westfield, 6-2, in the Virginia Class 6 championship, capped by a towering home run from All-Met Player of the Year Lyle Miller-Green.

“We’re a lot tougher than we were last year,” Miller-Green said. “Everyone bought into what we were doing, which is being tough in every aspect of the game.”

Westfield, meanwhile, experienced one of the area’s biggest turnaround seasons after going 8-12 last year.

In the Virginia Class 4 championship, Riverside rallied to take a late lead against Lafayette, but an error ended the Rams’ season in a walk-off loss. Riverside won 15 of its final 16 games after starting the season 0-5.

Brentsville returned to the Virginia Class 3 semifinals for the second consecutive year but lost to Fluvanna County on walk-off home run.

St. John’s remained in the rankings’ top spot for the entire season, winning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and District of Columbia State Athletic Association championships, as well as a program-best 30 games.

1. St. John’s (30-3) Last ranked: 1

Coach Mark Gibbs’ won 30 games for the first time.

2. Lake Braddock (26-3) LR: 4

The Bruins beat Westfield, 6-2, in the Virginia Class 6 championship.

3. Georgetown Prep (31-5) LR: 3

The Little Hoyas won the Interstate Athletic Conference regular season and tournament.

4. Old Mill (17-8) LR: 5

The Patriots claimed their first Maryland 4A championship since 2003.

5. La Plata (20-5) LR: 6

For the first time in three years, the Warriors won the Maryland 2A title.

6. Sherwood (22-2) LR: 7

Both of the Warriors’ losses came on walk-offs, including in the Maryland 4A championship.

7. Westfield (24-4) LR: 2

In the Virginia Class 6 championship, the Bulldogs fell to Lake Braddock, 6-2.

8. Riverside (18-8) LR: Not ranked

After reaching the Virginia Class 4 championship, the Rams fell to Lafayette, 9-8.

9. Whitman (16-3) LR: 9

The Vikings won their first regional crowd before falling in the Maryland 4A semifinals.

10. Brentsville (21-4) LR: 8

The Tigers lost to Fluvanna County, 5-4, in the Virginia Class 3 semifinals.

Dropped out: No. 10 Centreville (18-9)