

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez squeezes the hand of first-round draft pick Jackson Rutledge before the game against the Phillies on Monday. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez craned his neck to meet the eyes of the franchise’s newest signee Monday afternoon before the start of the team’s four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Jackson Rutledge, whose 6-foot-8, 250-pound frame towers above Martinez, was all smiles as Martinez jokingly pulled him downward during a handshake on the field.

The Nationals and Rutledge agreed to a $3.45 million signing bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Rutledge’s slot value was $3.61 million as the 17th pick in this month’s draft.

“I got to sit with [Rutledge] a little bit in my office and talk to him,” Martinez said. “Obviously he’s going to go down and pitch [for us], and hopefully he does well. I might have to stand on a stool to talk to him.”

The Nationals hope Rutledge will add more than a physical presence in the future. The right-hander from San Jacinto College in Texas will begin his career with the team’s Gulf Coast League affiliate. His next step in the minor leagues will be determined from there.

Rutledge has a high-90s fastball and, based on scouting reports, the ability to sustain his velocity late in games. Rutledge was drafted by Washington as a starter — a year after it selected pitchers in the first two rounds — and assistant general manager Kris Kline said after the draft he could be a fast mover through the team’s system.

Rutledge, 20, was joined by his parents and two sisters for his introduction before Monday’s game.

“When things are going well, I really feel in control of the game,” Rutledge said. “I feel like I put the game at my own pace. The hitters feel uncomfortable because of that.”

LINEUPS

Phillies (39-32)

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Scott Kingery, 3B

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Sean Rodriguez, LF

Roman Quinn, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Knapp, C

Jake Arrieta, P

Nationals (33-38)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Patrick Corbin, P

Victor Robles, CF

