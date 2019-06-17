

Fans cheer during the Toronto Raptors NBA basketball championship victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press via AP)

This is a developing story and this story will be updated.

Gunshots rang out at the Toronto Raptors’ victory parade in Nathan Phillips’ Square Monday afternoon, Toronto Police say.

In the moments after the shooting, police said a woman was shot and reported people running from the area. Thirty minutes later, the department said authorities had located two victims with injuries deemed “serious but not life threatening.”

Officers took two people into custody and recovered two firearms, police said.

The shooting took place in the vicinity of Bay and Albert streets, according to police, which intersect east of Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto Old City Hall is located on Albert Street.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on stage at the celebration around the time of the shooting, based on social media posts, though the exact time of the shooting has not been confirmed.

As fans gathered in the square, some had climbed the three large concrete arches, seeking a better vantage point, but were quickly told to come down.

One witness told Bruce Arthur, the Toronto Star sports columnist, that four shots had been fired, with a victim down receiving medical attention and surrounded by onlookers. Others in the crowd began to run and police were clearing the area while speeches on the stage continued.

The victory parade started at 10 a.m., and wound through the streets of Toronto, with the Nathan Phillips Square being the final destination. A stage had been erected there, and players arrived at the stage after 2 p.m., later than expected because of the massive crowds thronging and clogging the streets.