

Toronto fans with party with the Raptors during the victory parade Monday. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Canada ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Toronto Raptors fans will turn out in droves as the team celebrates its historic NBA championship with a “We the North” parade through the streets of the city starting at 10 a.m. Monday. Think it’s gonna be a scene? Well, people were already waiting in chairs by late Sunday night.

I’d say about 100 people are already in chairs at Nathan Phillip Square ready for tomorrow’s parade. Insane. pic.twitter.com/QJb6jQYYDJ — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) June 17, 2019

Others chose to disguise their intentions.

A 25-year-old Toronto @Raptors fan was able to take Monday off work for “We The North Day” but his friends weren’t as lucky.



So they're wearing glasses with fake noses to avoid being identified by their bosses. 👃👓https://t.co/4WpC94Wk8R — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) June 16, 2019

The parade will begin at the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place, then head east on Lake Shore Boulevard, north on York Street and University Avenue before ending in Nathan Phillips Square. A stage will be set up in the square for a rally, with the party expected to end in the early afternoon.

The Raptors became the first team outside the U.S. to win an NBA championship Thursday night, beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 in Oakland. Some of them headed to Las Vegas after the win, others to Los Angeles, but they all came back to Toronto Saturday evening.

Crowds are already gathering at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square and along the streets leading to it from the CNE grounds for today's Raptors NBA victory parade and rally. (Linda Ward photo.) Things kick off at Princes' Gate at 10 am ET. Details: https://t.co/v3ydyr55yi pic.twitter.com/LbC6TW0FNQ — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) June 17, 2019

“I stopped at one place on the way home last night and the whole place went crazy when I walked in the door,” Coach Nick Nurse said Sunday. “It’s awesome, it’s exciting, the people waiting at the airport last night. I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like tomorrow.

“I think again, there’s a lot of specialness to it because it’s the first one, the way that Canadians went about this and how much they supported the team.”

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Read more on the NBA from The Post:

Lakers acquire Anthony Davis in blockbuster trade with the Pelicans

LaVar Ball guarantees the Lakers will never win another championship after trading his son

Perspective: First, LeBron James. Now, Anthony Davis. It’s time to stop pitying the Lakers.