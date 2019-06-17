

North Carolina's Coby White is expected to be drafted within the first 10 picks Thursday. (Gerry Broome)

Coby White spent the final workout of his pre-draft process in solid company. While standing on the baseline, when White turned to his left, he could listen to Tommy Sheppard, the Washington Wizards’ interim president. When he looked to his right, White could make small talk with Ted Leonsis, the team’s majority owner.

Over the past several weeks, Wizards’ pre-draft workouts have attracted a number of interested onlookers, with skills development coaches, trainers and coaching and front-office staffers filling the boundaries of the court. But on Monday, White and Nassir Little, a pair of former teammates from the University of North Carolina, brought out a rare audience, as Leonsis watched the workout that could determine the next Wizards’ draft pick on Thursday.

“I’m just excited, man,” said White, a 6-foot-5 guard expected to be drafted early in the first round. “I had a lot of people in there to come to see me. It makes you feel important. I was excited to get out there, it was fun. But I’m definitely ready for June 20 and see where I land.”

[A Wizards offer to Raptors President Masai Ujiri is unlikely, despite wide speculation]

If the mock drafts are to be believed, White, who started all 35 games in his one season with the Tar Heels, should be drafted before the Wizards make their selection at No. 9. During his freshman season, White averaged 16.1 points and a team-leading 4.1 assists, and his abilities as a lead guard could be tempting for the Phoenix Suns at sixth overall or the Chicago Bulls at No. 7. Since declaring for the draft, White has seen his stock rise, and if the Wizards want him, they may have to move up as well.

Still, the draft order has not dampened the Wizards’ enthusiasm for White. The Wizards interviewed him last month at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. Then, after a Sunday night dinner with team officials, the Wizards crowded the practice facility on Monday to watch him work out.

As Little went through endurance and vertical leap tests — the two alternated between the stations — White drilled through pick-and-roll and catch-and-shoot scenarios on the court. Every member of the coaching staff, as well as Leonsis and his son Zach, a senior vice president within the Monumental Sports & Entertainment company that owns and operates the Wizards, watched White as he hit three-pointers from the top of the key or exploded down the lane for a dunk.

Little, a 6-foot-6 forward who scored in double figures 18 times off the bench last season, is also expected to be selected in the first round Thursday and has been invited by the NBA to sit in the green room during the draft. Even though Little has been projected as far down as the 18th overall pick, Wizards’ officials watched his solo work with interest. The trio of Leonsis, White and Sheppard stood on the nearest baseline as Little completed full-court sprints to end his workout.

“This is the most heads and representatives for one team,” Little said about the VIP presence at the Wizards’ workout, adding that he felt “blessed” to be there. “The building is pretty full right now. It just kind of shows how interested they are, me and Coby, so it’s been pretty great.”

The former teammates supported each other. As White grimaced through his final sprints, Little applauded. Then as White towered over Sheppard and Leonsis, he returned the favor, cheering for Little when it seemed his friend needed extra motivation to finish the run.

After their quick reunion in Washington, the players will meet again in Brooklyn as likely first-round draft picks.

“It’s dope, man. That’s like my brother. One of my best friends in this entire world, so it was cool seeing him here,” Little said of working out with White. “It’s an amazing feeling, seeing how far we came and how far we’re going.”

