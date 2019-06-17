

Alyssa Naeher has had to make three saves through two matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

PARIS — The first two U.S. Women’s World Cup matches have featured a harmonic spectacle of possession, goals and ruthless dominance. Rarely did the ball leave the attacking end with meaningful purpose, in effect reducing the field to a 57-yard game over 90 relentless minutes.

Far from the torrent of opportunity and celebration, a lonely figure has dutifully remained at her post, like a watchman outside a mall after closing.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has had very little to do here, leaving unresolved questions about the capacity to shine at her first major tournament.

The knock on the world’s top-ranked team — and you have to dig pretty deep to come up with something — is Naeher’s lack of experience at the World Cup or Olympics.

Given the ease of victory against Thailand and Chile — and her need to make three routine saves — some might snicker and say she still hasn’t played in the World Cup.

But starting Thursday, when the perfect Americans face the unbeaten Swedes in Le Havre for first place in Group F, the path to a fourth world title will grow more difficult. The Americans have secured passage to the round of 16, and as good as the U.S. defense is, the days of 90 boring minutes are probably over.

Two weeks before the World Cup, Naeher spoke of her expected inactivity in the first two matches.

“The biggest thing for me is the constant communication with the defense, staying connected and managing the space between us,” she said. “Having that constant communication helps me stay engaged because sometimes you are called upon in the first minute, sometimes you are called upon in the 90th. Sometimes you are called upon zero in-between, sometimes a hundred times in-between.”

So far, it’s been almost zero.

Naeher, 31, was called upon in the first half against Chile, and did not fare well. An offside call bailed her out after she failed to intervene on a free kick slipped behind the defensive wall. Before anyone noticed the assistant referee raise her flag, Chile appeared to have scored a shock equalizer.

That episode added to some outside unease about Naeher. In fairness, the expectation to perform at the level of her elite predecessors is heavy.

Between Hope Solo, arguably the greatest goalkeeper in women’s history, and Briana Scurry, the United States won two World Cup trophies and four Olympic gold medals over 19 years.

Naeher, a Connecticut native and Penn State graduate, was Solo’s backup on the 2015 squad that won the world title and the 2016 Olympic team that faltered in the quarterfinals.

Solo’s subsequent dismissal from the program for the last in a series of transgressions opened the door for Naeher, who warded off a challenge from Ashlyn Harris for the top slot. (Neither Harris nor Adrianna Franch, the third keeper here, has played in a World Cup or Olympics, either.)

Solo’s shadow, though, continues to follow Naeher. Beyond the inevitable comparisons, Solo is here in France serving as a BBC analyst and, among other games, worked the first two U.S. matches.

“Obviously she was the best at what she did for a very long time,” Naeher said. “I’ve been fortunate to train with a lot of great goalkeepers over my years and I’ve taken pieces from each of them. It’s molded me into the goalkeeper I’ve become.”

Asked before the tournament whether she has communicated with Solo recently, Naeher said, “No, I haven’t heard from her.”

Which should not come as a big surprise: Aside from Carli Lloyd, Solo was not close with many players.

Since taking over, Naeher has been about as likely to record a shutout (27) as to concede a goal (28). Her 48 appearances rank fourth on the U.S. career list and she is third in shutouts.

Midfielder-defender Julie Ertz, Naeher’s teammate with the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League, said Naeher has been “solid and great for us for a long time. People don’t see it, but behind the scenes, she has put so much work into it.”

And she has gone about it quietly. Asked what the public should know about the introverted Naeher, Lloyd said, “I think Alyssa Naeher doesn’t want anybody to know about Alyssa Naeher.

“She is quiet, but when you get her one on one, she really opens up. She is smart. She is funny. She is witty. On the training pitch, she is head down, focused, wanting to do her job.”

Asked how she feels when people say she is the weak link in the U.S. machine, Naeher said: “I can only control me. I am trying to be the best version of myself every single day. I don’t compare it to anything else. I try to be Alyssa; that is all I can control. That’s who I am.”

