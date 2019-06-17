

The Women’s World Cup is getting down to brass tacks. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

The final round of Women’s World Cup group-stage matches begins Monday in France, with the teams either looking to improve their standing or earn needed points for passage into the knockout round.

The first- and second-place teams in each group qualify for the round of 16 along with the four best third-place teams, and the tiebreakers work like this:

1. Points obtained in group matches.

2. Goal differential.

3. Total goals scored.

4. Points obtained in the matches between the teams in question.

5. Goal differential obtained in the matches between the teams in question.

6. Goals scored in the matches between the teams in question.

7. Fair play points, with teams getting docked points for yellow and red cards.

8. Drawing of lots.

Here’s a look at how things stand. All times Eastern.

Group A

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. France 2-0-0 6 1 5 6 2. Norway 1-1-0 4 2 2 3 3. Nigeria 1-1-0 2 3 -1 3 4. South Korea 0-0-2 0 6 -6 0

Remaining matches (both 3 p.m. Monday): Nigeria vs. France, South Korea vs. Norway.

France has qualified for the round of 16, as its worst possible finish would still be good enough to qualify as one of the four third-place teams. That would involve a blowout loss to Nigeria on Monday, which seems unlikely. A France win combined with a Norway win/tie would send the Scandinavians through, as well. South Korea needs a sizable victory over Norway to have any hope.

Group B

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. Germany 2-0-0 2 0 2 6 2. Spain 1-1-0 3 2 1 3 3. China 1-1-0 1 1 0 3 4. South Africa 0-0-2 1 4 -3 0

Remaining matches (both noon Monday): China vs. Spain, South Africa vs. Germany.

The Germans are through to the knockout round, as they can finish no worse than second in the group; a win or a draw against South Africa (a massive underdog) will secure first place. A win by either China or Spain would send that team to the round of 16; a draw means second place in the group will go to Spain because of a better goal differential. South Africa needs an improbable win over Germany to have any hope of securing a third-place berth.

Group C

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. Italy 2-0-0 7 1 6 6 2. Brazil 1-1-0 5 3 2 3 3. Australia 1-1-0 4 4 0 3 4. Jamaica 0-0-2 0 8 -8 0

Remaining matches (both 3 p.m. Tuesday): Italy vs. Brazil, Australia vs. Jamaica.

It will be hard for either Brazil or Australia to overcome Italy’s plus-six goal differential, and a win or draw for the Italians will secure first place in the group (they’ve already secured a spot in the round of 16). Wins by both Brazil and Australia on Tuesday would create a logjam atop the group, with goal differential settling first and second place and the odd team out a likely candidate for a third-place berth in the knockout round. Jamaica needs an unlikely blowout of Australia to have any hope.

Group D

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. England 2-0-0 3 1 2 6 2. Japan 1-0-1 2 1 1 4 3. Argentina 0-1-1 0 1 -1 1 4. Scotland 0-0-2 2 4 -2 0

Remaining matches (both 3 p.m. Wednesday): Japan vs. England, Scotland vs. Argentina.

England and Japan both have secured spots in the round of 16, the latter because it can finish no worse than among the four best third-place teams. The Lionesses will secure first place with a win or draw against Japan, while Japan will take first place with a win and second place with a draw. Anything less than a win would be painful for Argentina, and Scotland needs a victory, as well.

Group E

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. Netherlands 2-0-0 4 1 3 6 2. Canada 2-0-0 3 0 3 6 3. Cameroon 0-0-2 1 4 -3 0 4. New Zealand 0-0-2 0 3 -3 0

Remaining matches (both noon Thursday): Netherlands vs. Canada, Cameroon vs. New Zealand.

First and second place will go to Netherlands and Canada, with the order determined by the result of their match Thursday. The Netherlands will take first place with a draw because they will have scored more total goals. We’ll need to see a winner in the Cameroon-New Zealand match if either of those teams have any hopes of advancement.

Group F

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. United States 2-0-0 16 0 16 6 2. Sweden 2-0-0 7 1 6 6 3. Chile 0-0-2 0 5 -5 0 4. Thailand 0-0-2 1 18 -17 0

Remaining matches (both 3 p.m. Thursday): Sweden vs. United States, Thailand vs. Chile.

The United States and Sweden have secured berths in the knockout round, and Team USA will win the group with a win or draw against Sweden on Thursday. A draw between Chile and Thailand almost certainly means both will be heading home.

Ranking of third-place teams (as of Monday morning)

Team Record GF GA GD Points 1. Australia (C) 1-1-0 4 4 0 3 2. China (B) 1-1-0 1 1 0 3 3. Nigeria (A) 1-1-0 2 3 -1 3 4. Argentina (D) 0-1-1 0 1 -1 1 5. Cameroon (E) 0-0-2 1 4 -3 0 6. Chile (F) 0-0-2 0 5 -5 0

The top four third-place teams advance to the knockout stage.

