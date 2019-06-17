The final round of Women’s World Cup group-stage matches are underway in France. The bracket began to take shape on Monday, and will be completed after Thursday’s final group-stage matches.

France, Germany, Italy, England, Japan, the Netherlands, Canada, the United States, Sweden, Spain and China have all clinched berths in the round of 16, which begins Saturday. The complete list of advancement scenarios can be found here.

Group winners: Germany (Group B).

Group runners-up: Spain (Group B).

Third-place qualifier: China (Group B).

[Women’s World Cup advancement scenarios]

All times Eastern. All games live-streamed on Fox Sports.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs. a third-place qualifier in Grenoble, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (Match 38)

Group A runner-up vs. Group C runner-up in Nice, 3 p.m., Fox (Match 37)

Sunday, June 23

Group D winner vs. a third-place qualifier in Valenciennes, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (Match 39)

Group A winner vs. a third-place qualifier in Le Havre, 3 p.m., Fox (Match 40)

Monday, June 24

Spain vs. Group F winner in Reims, noon, FS1 (Match 41)

Group F runner-up vs. Group E runner-up in Paris, 3 p.m., FS1 (Match 42)

Tuesday, June 25

Group C winner vs. a third-place qualifier in Montpellier, noon, FS1 (Match 43)

Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up in Rennes, 3 p.m., FS1 (Match 44)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Match 37 winner vs. Match 39 winner in Le Havre, 3 p.m., Fox

Friday, June 28

Match 40 winner vs. Match 41 winner in Paris, 3 p.m., Fox

Saturday, June 29

Match 43 winner vs. Match 44 winner in Valenciennes, 9 a.m., FS1

Match 38 winner vs. Match 42 winner in Rennes, 12:30 p.m., FS1

[Group round schedule and standings]

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

First two quarterfinal winners in Lyon, 3 p.m., Fox

Wednesday, July 3

Second two quarterfinal winners in Lyon, 3 p.m., FS1

Third-place match

Saturday, July 6

Semifinal losers in Nice, 11 a.m., Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

Semifinal winners in Lyon, 11 a.m., Fox

Read more Women’s World Cup coverage:

Carli Lloyd and the U.S. women golf-clap back at critics of their celebrations

Alex Morgan is the face of U.S. soccer and now its golden boot

Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle are best friends, roommates and now, World Cup goal-scorers

The U.S. World Cup team’s greatest challenge: Rising European powers

The U.S. women’s national team is an American treasure. Pay them a bounty.

VAR already has made its presence felt during Women’s World Cup debut

The U.S. women’s soccer team fights for equal pay as the team begins their World Cup defense