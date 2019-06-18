

Paige Lachey and Beau Warren were married in Columbus, Ohio, last month. (Kimberly Potterf Photography)

In 1988, longtime Redskins tight end Donnie Warren’s wife, Irene, took Beau, the youngest of their three sons, to Super Bowl XXII in San Diego when he was three weeks old. Four years later, Redskins offensive tackle Jim Lachey’s wife, Ann, was pregnant with their first daughter, Paige, at Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis. Before Paige was delivered by the same Fairfax Hospital doctor as Beau, Irene threw Ann a baby shower.

“I bet she wasn’t planning on planning our rehearsal dinner as well,” Paige, who is now 27, said after returning from her honeymoon to Europe with Beau last week.

The children of the two former Hogs were married in Columbus, Ohio, on May 25. “It’s pretty interesting how life comes at you sometimes,” Jim said.

The Warrens and Lacheys became friends after Jim, a first-round pick by San Diego in 1985, was traded to the Redskins before the 1988 season. Jim and Donnie played five seasons and won a Super Bowl together before Donnie retired in 1993 after a 14-year career in Washington that included three championships. Jim retired three years later and moved his family back to Columbus, where he starred at Ohio State and has served as the color analyst on Buckeyes football broadcasts for the past 23 seasons.

In November 2012, Paige and Jim were standing on the sideline at FedEx Field before the Redskins’ annual alumni homecoming game. Paige had just started her junior year at Ohio State and was interested in pursuing a career in finance, perhaps with a sports concentration. Her dad suggested she ask Redskins President Bruce Allen, who was standing nearby, about any opportunities with the team.

The following spring, Paige was looking for an affordable place to live in the D.C. area during her internship in the Redskins’ finance department. Jim reached out to Donnie, who had started working as a scout with the Carolina Panthers but was still living in Northern Virginia, to see if he could help.

As it turned out, a childhood friend of Beau’s was living in a group house in Falls Church with a few other women, one of whom was about to get married. When she moved out, Paige moved in. A couple of weeks later, Paige met Beau, who was working as a beer sales representative in the area after graduating from Virginia Tech three years earlier. While their families had exchanged Christmas cards over the years, the five Lachey children and three Warren boys never spent any real time together.

“We kind of hit it off immediately,” Paige said. “The internship was unpaid, but I found my husband, so it was a good experience.”

At the end of the summer, Paige told her parents about Beau, and that they intended to continue dating after she returned to Ohio State for her senior year. Her mom had already suspected they were an item. The Warrens were delighted.

“We were thrilled,” Irene said. “I hoped it would work out because we had been friends with Jim and Ann for 30 years. We all kind of stepped back and just let it happen.”



Jim and Ann Lachey with Irene and Donnie Warren. (Paige Lachey)

Jim offered his daughter some more direct, fatherly advice.

“He said, ‘Don’t mess anything up, because Donnie’s my good friend and I want to stay friends with him,'" Paige recalled with a laugh.

“Donnie and I spent hours, days, maybe years in the film room together,” Jim said. “He studied his butt off and I thought that was something I could learn from him. I tried to emulate how much film he watched.”

Beau got his work ethic from his dad, who worked as a scout for the Redskins during Joe Gibbs’ second stint as head coach in Washington before joining the Panthers. Beau played football at Centreville High School and followed in the footsteps of his older brothers, Blake and Brett, by earning a football scholarship to Virginia Tech. He was the Hokies’ starting center for much of his junior and senior seasons.

In the fall of 2013, Beau traveled to Columbus for an Ohio State football game to meet Paige’s parents. The new couple made an effort to see each other at least twice a month that year, and their long-distance relationship continued after Paige accepted an offer in Columbus at JPMorgan Chase upon graduating.

“There were a lot of six-and-a-half hour drives, but it was worth it,” Beau, 31, said.

Beau took a job as an assistant brewer at Scioto Downs Racino in Columbus in 2015. Two years later, he moved back to Virginia to become an assistant brewer with the popular Herndon-based Aslin Brewing Co. Paige followed him east a few months later and Beau proposed on the dock of his family’s house on Lake Anna last July.

Paige’s two sisters served as the maids of honor at last month’s wedding, while Beau’s two brothers were his best men. Irene brought Donnie’s Super Bowl rings from the 1987 and 1991 seasons, which coincided with the years the groom and bride were born. Former Redskins lineman Jeff Bostic and his wife, Lynn, were among the guests.

Beau brewed his own beer for the reception, honoring Paige’s request that he keep the alcohol by volume below 5 percent. The result was a refreshing Blushing Brut IPA served in a can that, by sheer coincidence, matched the bridesmaids’ dresses.

“I added some orange juice during fermentation to make kind of like a beer version of a mimosa and then I dry-hopped it with all-Citra,” said Beau, who first took an interest in home brewing during college. “It went over pretty well.”

Since returning from their honeymoon to Portugal, Spain and Ireland, Beau and Paige have been preparing to move into a house in Shirlington, which is convenient to the new production facility and tasting room Aslin is scheduled to open this summer. Paige’s job allows her to work from home about 75 percent of the time; she travels back to the Columbus office for one week every month and stays with her parents.

When holidays and life events bring their two families together, the conversation between Jim and Donnie will inevitably turn to good times had and battles fought during their five years as Redskins teammates.

“I forget sometimes that our dads were legends back in the day,” Beau said. “You can tell that there’s a special bond.”

As the father of the bride, Jim said it was comforting to know firsthand that the man Paige has committed to sharing her life with was raised right. The Lacheys will officially welcome another football player to the family next year, when their middle daughter, Emily, marries Minnesota Vikings center and former Ohio State standout Pat Elflein.

“They like offensive linemen,” Jim said of his two oldest children, “which warms my heart.”

