

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t been well received by New York fans. (Adam Hunger/Associated Press)

Other than that, Daniel Jones, how did you enjoy the Yankees game?

The New York Giants’ presumptive quarterback of the future took in a baseball game at The Stadium on Monday night, and received a brief Bronx cheer from Yankees fans — despite the fact that the rookie hasn’t even taken a snap in an NFL game. Hey, it was bound to happen at some point, better to get it over with early, right?

The #Giants drafted Daniel Jones because they believed he could handle moments like this, like being booed at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Just call this his first big test — if you don’t count the rampant criticism of his selection in the first place. https://t.co/IerotL2j0M — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 18, 2019

#Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones is here at Yankee Stadium, was shown on video board between innings, and received lukewarm reception to say the least. #TheyAreSayingBoo #Yankees #Rays — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) June 18, 2019

It was most inappropriate, especially if Jones turns out to be a worthy successor to Eli Manning, and it’s more likely that fans were booing the “Giants” part of “Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.” After all, they offered the same referendum when Coach Pat Shurmur, he of the 5-11 record, was introduced at Yankee Stadium last month on his birthday.

It’s not Jones’s fault that the Giants took him rather than outside linebacker Josh Allen or quarterback Dwyane Haskins, with the No. 6 overall pick. Blame Dave Gettleman, the general manager, or owners John Mara and Steve Tisch.

It’s not his fault that, at some point, someone has to replace Manning and he appears to be that someone. Maybe the ever-helpful Yankees fans were just trying to prepare him quickly, especially since Shurmur said he envisioned a quarterback competition when training camp opens next month and when the season begins.

“I think we’re going to play the very best player,” Shurmur said last week. “I know we’re dancing around the words there. Eli is getting ready to have a great year and Daniel is getting ready to play. We’ll see what happens with it.”

Those boos were nothing compared to what Gettleman might hear. And he’s fine with that.

“In three years, we’ll find out how crazy I am,” Gettleman told Pro Football Talk’s Peter King after the draft. “The bottom line is, I have confidence in what I do and who I am. I’ve been a part of organizations that had pretty good quarterbacks — Jim Kelly, John Elway, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning, Cam Newton. I’ve led a charmed life with the quarterbacks on the teams I’ve worked for. I know what good ones look like.”

Gettleman continued: “The other thing is, résumés matter. Every once in a while, I wish the people taking the shots would take a minute to look at my résumé. I’ve been a part of teams that went to seven Super Bowls. I had a hand in some of them. But today, there’s no patience. And there’s no room for civil discourse in our society, which I find sad.”

