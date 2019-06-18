

Max Scherzer left the field bleeding after a failed bunt attempt on Tuesday afternoon. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer left the field Tuesday afternoon after a ball caromed off his bat and stuck him in the face. He was attempting to bunt during pitchers batting practice, according to two people who witnessed the moment, and was bloodied as he headed toward the home clubhouse.

Scherzer is still expected to start one game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, according to Dave Martinez, but the manager didn’t have a definitive update on Scherzer’s face ahead of Tuesday’s 7:10 p.m. matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“He’s back there right now with Paul,” Martinez said around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, referring to athletic trainer Paul Lessard. “I haven’t checked in on him. He went back there, but as soon as I’m done here I’m going to check in on him.”

The Nationals rotation is up in the air for the rest of the week, as the team navigates seven games in six days. A postponement Monday, due to thunderstorms, led to Wednesday’s doubleheader. Patrick Corbin, originally scheduled to start Monday, will now face Jake Arrieta on Tuesday (a game that could also be affected by weather). From there, the only certainty is that Stephen Strasburg will start against the Phillies on Thursday. After that, the Nationals are deciding which games of the doubleheader Scherzer will pitch — with 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. start times — and then who will start the other contest.

The options for Wednesday appear to be Erick Fedde, who was bumped out of his regular spot Tuesday, or a spot starter from the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. If Fedde pitches, a fill-in would be needed on Saturday so Corbin could get his full rest before his next outing. That fill-in looks to be Austin Voth, who was scratched from his Thursday start with the Grizzlies. Kyle McGowin is starting for the Grizzles on Tuesday, according to the team’s game notes, and Joe Ross is scheduled to appear for them this Saturday. That leaves Voth as the last available starter on the 40-man roster. The Nationals are allowed to add a 26th man without optioning another player because of the doubleheader.

And Scherzer is still expected to start despite what happened in batting practice Tuesday. He was spotted walking through the Nationals’ clubhouse, in the direction of the trainer’s room, with a towel pressed to his face.

Washington did, however, get good news on the injury front as more storms brewed. Ryan Zimmerman, who is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, ran the bases and will try to again Wednesday. This is his last step before the Nationals can schedule a rehab assignment, which could come soon barring a setback. Zimmerman went on the injured list April 28 and has called this recovery one of the more frustrating processes of his career.

“That it, he’s done everything,” Martinez said when asked if running the bases was Zimmerman’s final hurdle. “And he looks good. He ran straight. Had him run uphill, because I guess that’s a huge thing for your plantar fasciitis, and he did that and was okay.”

LINEUPS

Phillies (39-32)

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Scott Kingery, 3B

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

Sean Rodriguez, LF

Roman Quinn, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Knapp, C

Jake Arrieta, P

Nationals (33-38)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Yan Gomes, C

Patrick Corbin, P

Victor Robles, CF

