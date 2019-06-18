

Starter pitcher Max Scherzer is once again in the Cy Young mix. (Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press)

Baseball season is nearing the halfway mark and the race for this year’s Cy Young awards are already revealing intriguing story lines. The chase for best-pitcher honors in the American League is dominated by a 36-year old who is no stranger to end-of-season accolades, while the National League features two hurlers with very different supporting casts.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Hyun-Jin Ryu, 9-1 with a league-leading 1.26 ERA, has stymied hitters in 2019. The South Korean southpaw has 85 strikeouts and just five walks on the season and has yet to allow more than two runs or one walk in any of his starts this season. According to Diamond Digest founder Jeremy Frank, no other pitcher in the past 110 years has had a streak like that last longer than 10 games. He’s been so good the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas has given him the honor of NL Cy Young Award favorite (-200 on the money line, meaning you have to bet $200 to win $100), yet that could be a bit premature. Instead, look for Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, to win his fourth Cy Young Award.

Scherzer’s record (5-5) and ERA (2.81) are both worse than Ryu’s, but the 34-year-old right-hander is striking out more batters per nine innings, doesn’t get as much run support and plays in front of one of the worst collection of fielders in the league this season.

For example, Scherzer is on pace to strike out 284 batters in 2019, 139 more than Ryu over more innings pitched. The Dodgers generate 5.7 runs per start for Ryu whereas the Nationals give Scherzer 3.8 runs per start. The league average run support in the National League is 4.8 runs per game. And according to Baseball Info Solutions, Los Angeles is the best defensive team in the majors this year, saving 58 runs above an average team with its defense. Washington’s fielders, by comparison, are the fourth-worst (minus-38). This helps explain why Ryu enjoys a better-than-average .258 batting on average on balls in play and Scherzer struggles with a .338 BABIP, a mark that would set a 12-year career high for the ace.

If you adjust for this, and instead equalize the factors outside of the control for each pitcher by giving both league average results on balls in play and league average timing (also known as FIP), Scherzer’s ERA should be closer to 2.27 this year while Ryu’s rises to 2.52.

Last season’s Cy Young race provides an instructive example here as ERA proved pivotal in deciding the race. Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets, despite a 10-9 record, parlayed a league-leading 1.70 ERA into 29 out of 30 first-place votes in 2019. Yet his expected ERA, which also lead the league, was close to his actual ERA (1.99 FIP). Given that we would expect Scherzer’s actual ERA to improve given his expected ERA, and Ryu’s to get worse, the Nationals’ ace seems the better bet to come away with the award.

According to Tom Tango’s simple Cy Young Tracker, which projects how the Baseball Writers’ Association of America will vote for the Cy Young Award, Scherzer figures to win the 2019 Cy Young Award in a landslide. Using Dan Szymborski’s end-of-season projections in the formula, Scherzer is estimated to finish 2018 with 81.9 points, 11.4 more than Ryu.

In the American League the race is all but over. Lucas Giolito (Chicago White Sox), Chris Sale (Boston Red Sox), Charlie Morton (Tampa Bay Rays) and Jake Odorizzi (Minnesota Twins) have turned in fine seasons but Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a +200 favorite on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas (bet $100 to win $200), is the guy to beat. Verlander is 9-2 with a 2.41 ERA and has struck out a third of batters faced, dazzling opposing batters with one of the best sliders in the game. That breaking ball has held opposing batters to a .074 average against with 53 strikeouts over 122 at-bats ending on the pitch this season.

Tom Tango’s simple Cy Young Tracker, again using Dan Szymborski’s end-of-season projections, projects Verlander to finish 13.7 points ahead of Sale.

