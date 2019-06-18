

Rod Smart was a hit during media day at the Super Bowl in 2004. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press) (DAVID. J. PHILLIP/AP)

The former XFL player known by the colorful nickname “He Hate Me” has been reported missing, with family members having concerns “about his safety and well-being,” according to officials.

Torrold “Rod” Smart, 42, has not been seen since June 12, Lancaster County, S.C., deputies said. He was last seen near Indian Land, a Charlotte suburb just over the state line in South Carolina. Smart, a running back out of Western Kentucky, spent five seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL but was best known for his career with the Las Vegas Outlaws of the XFL, a 2001 league that featured players’ nicknames rather than their last names on their jerseys.

The XFL folded after one season, but a reboot in eight cities is planned for 2020. Smart was one of the few players from the original XFL who landed in the NFL, joining the Panthers in 2002 after the start-up league folded.

Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing and possibly endangered man. pic.twitter.com/CojnVH4Mbg — Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) June 18, 2019

In a Facebook post, the Lancaster, S.C., sheriff’s office wrote that it was “unusual for him to be out of touch for this long” and described him as a “missing endangered person.” He was last seen driving a silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with the North Carolina license plate PJR_1759, deputies said, and anyone who sees him is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office at 803-283-3388.

A fan favorite, Smart explained at the Super Bowl in 2004 how his nickname came about.

“Basically, my brother’s my opponent,” he said. “After I win, he’s gonna hate me. It is what it is. It’s a saying I was saying when I’d feel something wasn’t going my way. For example, [when] I was on the squad in Vegas and coach was putting other guys in.

“If I felt I’m better than them, you know, hey, he hate me. See what I’m saying? Give me a chance. That’s all I ask. It came from the heart. Within. The way I felt.”

