

A great white shark, like this one seen near Mexico's Guadalupe Island, shocked New Jersey fishermen by coming right up to their boat and eating a bag of ground-up fish bait. (Kike Calvo / AP)

A group of New Jersey fishermen had what one called their “best day ever on the water” on Monday in an up-close encounter with a great white shark.

Jeff Crilly captured video of the shark as it came right up to his boat, and ate a bag of fish bait. The shark, which Crilly estimated on Facebook was about 16 feet long, swam away after getting its grub.

“We’ve fished for sharks a lot and never seen anything like that," Crilly told the Asbury Park Press, which first reported the story. “We were amazed by how big it was.”

(Warning: These videos contain explicit language.)

Best day ever on the water!!! On my boat the Big Nutz Required ll Monster great white comes right up to the boat about... Posted by Jeff Crilly on Monday, June 17, 2019

Crilly told the Press that he and his crew were participating in a mako shark tournament and had multiple types of bait in the water, including a tuna hanging from a rope. They were located about 30 miles southeast of the Manasquan Inlet, Crilly told the Press, near where German forces torpedoed the oil tanker ship R.P. Resor during World War II.

Marie Levine, the executive director of the New Jersey-based Shark Research Institute, told The Washington Post that it was not unusual for a shark to be seen that far out in the ocean or for it to approach a fishing boat.

“White sharks are intelligent animals," Levine said. "And if something’s unfamiliar, they’re going to inspect it, see what’s going on.”

[A spider ate a possum. The photos are the ‘stuff of nightmares.’]

If Crilly’s estimate of the shark’s length is correct, it would be about the same size as Mary Lee, a great white shark that became a Twitter sensation as fans tracked her journeys up and down the East Coast. Scientists put a satellite tag on Mary Lee off the coast of Cape Cod in 2012 and last located her near South Jersey before her tracker stopped sending signals in June 2017.

Sharks have made appearances in the Atlantic Ocean several times in recent months. The data-collecting organization Ocearch got a “ping” east of Ocean City, Md., in May from a great white shark it had nicknamed Brunswick. On June 2, a 17-year-old North Carolina girl was attacked by an unknown type of shark and underwent surgery to have her leg and several fingers amputated.

Great white sharks can grow to more than 20 feet and weigh more than 2.5 tons, according to National Geographic. They are the largest predatory fish on Earth and are estimated to be responsible for one-third to one-half of the more than 100 annual shark attacks worldwide. Great whites are considered a vulnerable species whose numbers are decreasing due to overfishing and accidental catching in gill nets.

Read more:

A dad punched a shark ‘in the face five times’ to save his daughter, who lost a leg in attack

Sharks popping up all around Florida for summer beach season

A great white shark was (possibly) tracked in Long Island Sound. That’s good news.

It turns out, great white sharks are scared of something, too

A diver’s extremely close visit with a giant great white shark went viral. Marine biologists say don’t copy her.