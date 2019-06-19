

Max Scherzer last week, before taking a ball to the face on Tuesday. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

As of 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with the first game of a doubleheader a couple hours away, the Washington Nationals had not heard from Max Scherzer and still assumed the ace would make his scheduled start at night.

That’s what Manager Dave Martinez shared during his pregame news conference. The catch is that Scherzer broke his nose Tuesday evening, on a failed bunt attempt during batting practice, throwing his short-term status up into the air.

“I am convinced right now that Scherzer is going to pitch the second game,” Martinez said, adding that Scherzer was lobbying to pitch shortly after the injury, even pantomiming his motion in the manager’s office before leaving the ballpark for the night.

[Max Scherzer breaks his nose in batting practice accident]

That’s not at all surprising. Scherzer is known as a fierce competitor. The ball has to be pried out of his right hand most starts. But concerns are that the break could restrict his breathing or lead to additional swelling. Scherzer had a black right eye Tuesday night, and Martinez said they were surprised he wasn’t bruised on both side of his face. If the bruising does swell, that could create issues and force Washington to give him at least a few days of rest before his next outing.

Martinez wasn’t sure, as of his pregame presser, whether Scherzer would wear a mask or other protection on the mound. That was just another uncertainty as two games against the Philadelphia Phillies neared, with the first beginning at 1:05 p.m. Now the Nationals wait for Scherzer to wake up, assess how he feels and weigh that against their judgment.

“He has a routine,” Martinez said when asked again whether he had not heard from Scherzer by mid-morning. “And we told him as soon as you wake up, call [head athletic trainer Paul Lessard], and then we’ll go from there.”

After rainouts Monday and Tuesday, Patrick Corbin will start for Washington in Game 1 Wednesday. The wet weather led to this split doubleheader and another on Sept. 24. It has rained all week at Nationals Park and, while the forecast looks clear for the early afternoon Wednesday, there also appear to be more storms on the way. That only further complicates whether Scherzer will take his turn.

[Max Scherzer, not Hyun-Jin Ryu, should be the front-runner for this year’s NL Cy Young Award]

And if the game is played and he doesn’t, Martinez’s backup plans are Erick Fedde or Austin Voth. Fedde was originally scheduled to start Tuesday and is now waiting to plug a hole so the team’s other starters can stay on regular rest. Voth was recalled from the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday, as the “26th man” teams are allowed for doubleheaders. Travel complications from Fresno forced him to take three flights — one to Salt Lake, another to Detroit, and finally to Washington — and his personal bag still hasn’t arrived. But his baseball gear did, one bright spot in a hectic 24 hours, and he is available for both games.

The hope is that Corbin rebounds with a lengthy start that eases strain off the bullpen. Then the next hope is that Scherzer jogs onto the field — “Still Dre” by Dr. Dre pumping through the stadium’s speakers — and takes the ball.

“He came in last night, we talked, amongst other things, but he said, ‘I’m pitching,’” Martinez recalled. “‘Expect me to pitch tomorrow.’”

LINEUPS

Phillies (39-32)

Jean Segura, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Scott Kingery, 3B

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Sean Rodriguez, LF

Roman Quinn, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Zach Eflin, P

Nationals (33-38)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Gerardo Parra, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Patrick Corbin, P

