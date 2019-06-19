

Commissioner Adam Silver will preside over the NBA draft on Thursday. (Michael Conroy/AP)

The annual NBA draft arrives Thursday evening, and with it come the possibilities for reshaping the league.

Zion Williamson, almost universally expected to be the No. 1 pick, could blossom into the next face of the NBA. In the wake of last week’s Anthony Davis trade, teams may be looking to shake up their rosters and make draft-night deals. Keep in mind, free agency is on the horizon.

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s draft.

Latest rumors

NBA draft 2019

DATE : Thursday, June 20

: Thursday, June 20 TIME : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. LOCATION : Barclays Center, Brooklyn

: Barclays Center, Brooklyn CHANNEL : ESPN; streaming on Watch ESPN app

: ESPN; streaming on Watch ESPN app RADIO: ESPN radio

Draft order

[Read Ben Golliver's latest mock draft]

1. New Orleans

2. Memphis

3. New York

4. Los Angeles Lakers (pick will later convey to New Orleans)

5. Cleveland

6. Phoenix

7. Chicago

8. Atlanta

9. Washington

10. Atlanta (from Dallas)

11. Minnesota

12. Charlotte

13. Miami

14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15. Detroit

16. Orlando

17. Brooklyn

18. Indiana

19. San Antonio

20. Boston (from L.A. Clippers via Memphis)

21. Oklahoma City

22. Boston

23. Utah

24. Philadelphia

25. Portland

26. Cleveland (from Houston)

27. Brooklyn (from Denver)

28. Golden State

29. San Antonio (from Toronto)

30. Milwaukee

SECOND ROUND

31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)

32. Phoenix

33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)

34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)

35. Atlanta

36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)

37. Dallas

38. Chicago (from Memphis)

39. New Orleans

40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)

41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)

42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)

44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)

45. Detroit

46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)

47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)

48. L.A. Clippers

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. Boston

52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)

53. Utah

54. Philadelphia

55. New York (from Houston)

56. L.A. Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)

57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)

58. Golden State

59. Toronto

60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)

Top 50 NBA draft prospects

[Read Matthew Giles’s full prospect-by-prospect breakdown]

Zion Williamson, F, Duke Ja Morant, G, Murray State R.J. Barrett, F, Duke Jarrett Culver, G/F, Texas Tech De’Andre Hunter, G/F, Virginia Brandon Clarke, G/F, Gonzaga Cam Reddish, F, Duke Coby White, G, UNC Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt Jaxson Hayes, F/C, Texas Sekou Doumbouya, F, France Bol Bol, C, Oregon Grant Williams, F, Tennessee P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga Nassir Little, F, UNC Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC Mfiondu Kabengele, F, Florida State Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia Romeo Langford, G, Indiana Talen Horton-Tucker, G, Iowa State Kezie Okpala, F, Stanford Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech Cameron Johnson, G, UNC Matisse Thybulle, G/F, Washington Nicolas Claxton, F, Georgia Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky Luka Samanic, F, Croatia Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn Ty Jerome, G, Virginia Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State Shamorie Ponds, G, St. John’s Darius Bazley, F, high school Daniel Gafford, F, Arkansas Jalen McDaniels, F, San Diego State Zylan Cheatham, F, Arizona State Terence Davis, G, Ole Miss Bruno Fernando, F, Maryland Isaiah Roby, F, Nebraska Louis King, F, Oregon Admiral Schofield, G/F, Tennessee Naz Reid, F, LSU Jaylen Nowell, G, Washington Zach Norvell Jr., G, Gonzaga Jontay Porter, F, Missouri Tremont Waters, G, LSU DaQuan Jeffries, G/F, Tulsa Brian Bowen, F, South Carolina

NBA draft advance coverage:

NBA mock draft: How will Pelicans build around Zion Williamson?

NBA draft: Top 50 prospects

Lucky charms and F-bombs in NBA draft lottery drawing room, as Pelicans learned their Zion destiny

Brewer: For Pelicans, a great player like Zion Williamson comes with great responsibility

So ... still think the NBA draft lottery is rigged?

As Anthony Davis crisis lingers, Pelicans land No. 1 pick in the Zion Williamson draft

Wizards fall to ninth pick in NBA draft, nearly their worst possible lottery scenario

Zion Williamson is known for his brawn. Duke teammates respect him for his brain.

Which position will Zion Williamson play in the NBA? Whichever one he wants.

The guy who coached Zion Williamson and Ja Morant is out here selling houses

He has to come to pass: Murray State’s Ja Morant is college basketball’s assist king

De’Andre Hunter shines like a star for Virginia after quiet NCAA tournament stretch

Jarrett Culver’s NBA draft stock is soaring — maybe into the top five

Read more:

Ted Leonsis: Wizards won’t hire a new president before NBA free agency opens

Chris Paul, Rockets GM deny reports of major rift between Paul and James Harden

Brewer: LeBron James’s closing act: Passing the torch to Anthony Davis

Snider: At NBA draft, Wizards should get creative

LaMelo Ball, 17, opts for Australian league ahead of 2020 NBA draft

UNC stars Coby White and Nassir Little draw a crowd at Wizards workout

Golliver: Rob Pelinka looks like a winner in the Anthony Davis trade. History may not be so kind.

After adding Anthony Davis, the Lakers are NBA title favorites. They shouldn’t be.

Golliver: First LeBron James, now Anthony Davis: The time to pity the Lakers has passed

Raptors continue championship celebration, despite shooting that left four injured

