The annual NBA draft arrives Thursday evening, and with it come the possibilities for reshaping the league.
Zion Williamson, almost universally expected to be the No. 1 pick, could blossom into the next face of the NBA. In the wake of last week’s Anthony Davis trade, teams may be looking to shake up their rosters and make draft-night deals. Keep in mind, free agency is on the horizon.
Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s draft.
Latest rumors
- Are the Hawks trying to break into the top four picks? After reportedly being rebuffed on an attempt at snagging the Knicks No. 3 pick, Atlanta is in discussions with the Pelicans for the fourth pick (recently acquired from the Lakers) in exchange for the Nos. 8 and 10 selections.
- Boston is having a week of headaches leading up to the draft and free agency. Kyrie Irving appears to have both feet well out the door, while now Al Horford has reportedly reached an impasse with the Celtics and is seeking greener pastures. Boston has three-first round picks: 14, 20 and 22. They have been linked to the No. 4 pick, as well as Minnesota and Chicago.
- Maybe the top three isn’t as locked in as we thought. The Knicks are reportedly giving serious consideration to drafting Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland over RJ Barrett with the third pick. If so, Barrett would be able to be reunited with his Duke roommate Zion Williamson in New Orleans at No. 4. Reunions!
- With Memphis seemingly set on Ja Morant at No. 2, veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. may be on the trade market. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the Utah Jazz is “thought to be at the front of the line,” with the No. 23 pick in play along with a future first-rounder.
- What’s going on in Houston? Chris Paul and his GM are both denying a report of instability and a trade request. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Rockets are planning to “aggressively” pursue Jimmy Butler in free agency.
NBA draft 2019
- DATE: Thursday, June 20
- TIME: 7 p.m.
- LOCATION: Barclays Center, Brooklyn
- CHANNEL: ESPN; streaming on Watch ESPN app
- RADIO: ESPN radio
Draft order
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. Los Angeles Lakers (pick will later convey to New Orleans)
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta (from Dallas)
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Brooklyn
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston (from L.A. Clippers via Memphis)
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Utah
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland (from Houston)
27. Brooklyn (from Denver)
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio (from Toronto)
30. Milwaukee
SECOND ROUND
31. Brooklyn (from New York via Philadelphia)
32. Phoenix
33. Philadelphia (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)
34. Philadelphia (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)
35. Atlanta
36. Charlotte (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)
37. Dallas
38. Chicago (from Memphis)
39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)
41. Atlanta (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)
42. Philadelphia (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
43. Minnesota (from Miami via Charlotte)
44. Atlanta (from Charlotte)
45. Detroit
46. Orlando (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)
47. Sacramento (from Orlando via New York)
48. L.A. Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City)
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York (from Houston)
56. L.A. Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)
57. New Orleans (from Denver via Milwaukee)
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento (from Milwaukee)
Top 50 NBA draft prospects
- Zion Williamson, F, Duke
- Ja Morant, G, Murray State
- R.J. Barrett, F, Duke
- Jarrett Culver, G/F, Texas Tech
- De’Andre Hunter, G/F, Virginia
- Brandon Clarke, G/F, Gonzaga
- Cam Reddish, F, Duke
- Coby White, G, UNC
- Darius Garland, G, Vanderbilt
- Jaxson Hayes, F/C, Texas
- Sekou Doumbouya, F, France
- Bol Bol, C, Oregon
- Grant Williams, F, Tennessee
- P.J. Washington, F, Kentucky
- Rui Hachimura, F, Gonzaga
- Nassir Little, F, UNC
- Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky
- Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC
- Mfiondu Kabengele, F, Florida State
- Goga Bitadze, C, Georgia
- Romeo Langford, G, Indiana
- Talen Horton-Tucker, G, Iowa State
- Kezie Okpala, F, Stanford
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G, Virginia Tech
- Cameron Johnson, G, UNC
- Matisse Thybulle, G/F, Washington
- Nicolas Claxton, F, Georgia
- Keldon Johnson, G, Kentucky
- Luka Samanic, F, Croatia
- Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn
- Ty Jerome, G, Virginia
- Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue
- Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State
- Shamorie Ponds, G, St. John’s
- Darius Bazley, F, high school
- Daniel Gafford, F, Arkansas
- Jalen McDaniels, F, San Diego State
- Zylan Cheatham, F, Arizona State
- Terence Davis, G, Ole Miss
- Bruno Fernando, F, Maryland
- Isaiah Roby, F, Nebraska
- Louis King, F, Oregon
- Admiral Schofield, G/F, Tennessee
- Naz Reid, F, LSU
- Jaylen Nowell, G, Washington
- Zach Norvell Jr., G, Gonzaga
- Jontay Porter, F, Missouri
- Tremont Waters, G, LSU
- DaQuan Jeffries, G/F, Tulsa
- Brian Bowen, F, South Carolina
