

Sweden's prospects will come into greater focus after Thursday's game against the United States. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It feels a little bit like 2016 all over again. Oh, sure, some of the principals have moved on, but the feelings engendered by the United States’ loss to Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Rio Olympics bubbled not too far below the surface as the teams prepared to face each other Thursday in the Women’s World Cup.

Players on both sides remember how that game ended, with Hope Solo, the now-former U.S. goalkeeper, calling the Swedes “a bunch of cowards” for a conservative strategy of sitting back and hoping to strike on a counterattack. It worked, yielding a shootout win for Sweden. (Sweden went on to lose to Germany in the gold medal game.)

“I don’t give a crap,” then-Sweden Coach Pia Sundhage, who coached the U.S. to gold in 2008 and 2012, said at the time when told of Solo’s comments. “I’m going to Rio; she’s going home. . . . It’s okay to be a coward if you win.”

[U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher should face first real World Cup test vs. Sweden]

Against that backdrop, every single word leading up to Thursday’s match will be scrutinized. Already, Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl offered her take, perhaps civilized by American trash talk standards. “They don’t have that mental advantage they had before,” she said of the Americans. Kosovare Asllani offered a reminder that contained a bit of a dig: “We always perform well against USA.”

On the other side, American Julie Ertz kept a photo of the match on her phone. And Allie Long, the American midfielder, admitted that the Olympic upset still stings. “Losing that game and just that feeling when the whistle blew, and you knew it was over, just that feeling, it still hasn’t left,” Long said, via FIFA.com. “And of course, we are looking towards the future but you always kind of want to remember those moments just to drive you to be even better next time.”

The first “next time” is Thursday.

Sweden and the U.S. each have six points in Group F play entering Thursday’s game and both have already qualified for the knockout round, which brings the significance of the match down a notch. The U.S. is far ahead on goal differential n the group standings and would win the group with a victory or a draw against Sweden, earning a round of 16 meeting with Spain on Monday. The second-place finisher in the group will face the runner-up from Group E, either Canada or the Netherlands.

“Although it was such an upsetting feeling, I feel like this team needed that,” Long said of 2016. “You’re going to learn more in your failures than in your successes and I think that we needed that to kind of shape us into this powerful, united team.”

Solo revisited that episode in a column for the Guardian this week, writing that the loss was entirely due “to our own lack of preparation."

”There was a lot going on, and we were not focused,” she wrote. “Sweden had played an incredibly defensive game and essentially stopped playing any kind of offense. I made comments straight after the match about the US losing to a ‘bunch of cowards.' Not the best choice of words but in that moment I felt they didn’t play a courageous game.”

Solo had attempted to ice Lisa Dahlkvist as she approached the shootout’s first penalty kick by calling timeout, taking off her gloves and waiting for an assistant to bring a new pair. “What she did,” Lindahl said at the time, “was an act of panic.” An unsuccessful one at that.

[Women's World Cup bracket]

If Solo was salty about the Swedes’ style of play, Coach Jill Ellis was not. “They executed [the] game plan very well,” Ellis said in 2016. “It’s a matter of knowing how to use all the resources you have. And finally the most important thing is the result, not how to play.”

Adding further motivation for the Americans this week is the fact that Sweden created the only blemish when the U.S. won its third World Cup title four years ago. The teams played to a scoreless draw during group stage play. In their last 10 meetings, the U.S. is 3-4-3.

Ellis is expected to go with a full-strength lineup on Thursday, and while U.S. players weren’t ready to concede that Sweden has a psychological edge, the meeting should offer an indicator of how dominant this U.S. team really is.

“We’ve gotten some big wins against them, too,” Becky Sauerbrunn, a U.S. defender, said.

Read more World Cup coverage from The Post:

On Women’s World Cup rosters, the global impact of Title IX is clear

Women’s World Cup advancement scenarios come into focus at end of group stage

U.S. team’s joy is rivaled only by the exuberance of its fans

Carli Lloyd and the U.S. women golf-clap back at critics of their celebrations

U.S. soccer cruises past Chile, points toward tougher World Cup tests

Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle are best friends, roommates and now, World Cup goal-scorers