

Tyler Boyd celebrates his first of two goals against Guyana on Tuesday. (Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press)

Tyler Boyd’s goal in the 51st minute of the United States’ 4-0 win over Guyana in Tuesday’s Concacaf Gold Cup opener was the 1,000th in U.S. men’s national team program history.

There are conflicting reports about who scored the first, but the National Soccer Hall of Fame credits Charles H. “Dick” Spalding with the honor, in the 22nd minute of a game against Sweden in Stockholm on Aug. 20, 1916. Twelve years later, Spalding was patrolling right field at D.C.'s Griffith Stadium for the Washington Senators, toward the end of his brief second career as a major league baseball player.

Spalding, a fullback, was playing for Disston Athletic Association Football Club in Philadelphia when he was selected for the United States’ all-star soccer team that traveled to Norway and Sweden in 1916. He wasn’t the only two-sport star on the squad. In fact, the Americans brought baseball equipment on their tour of Scandinavia and scrimmaged Sweden’s Vasteras Baseball Club between matches.

Several sources, including an account that appeared in the Philadelphia Inquirer, credit captain Thomas Swords with scoring the U.S. national team’s first goal in the Americans’ 3-2 win over Sweden. The National Soccer Hall of Fame, which inducted Spalding in 1950, claims Spalding’s tally evened the scored at 1.

Spalding went on to play in the original American Soccer League for Harrison AA and Fleischer Yarn. The New York Times reported that he entered organized baseball as a 29-year-old in 1927. Spalding hit .296 with 25 RBI in 115 games for his hometown Phillies that year.

The Washington Post described Spalding as one of the “newer stars of baseball” after his promising rookie campaign.

“One player made the leap from the sandlots to a regular job in the majors last season. He was Dick Spalding, whom the Phillies signed last April. Dick had plenty of experience before he entered organized ball. He played two years with U.S. Navy teams, two years in the strong Midwest league and another two years with the Camden, N.J., team. Spalding is one of the few professional soccer players in baseball. He is a member of the Bethlehem Steel eleven, National champions.” The Washington Post, Jan. 4, 1928

Spalding fractured his ankle while sliding into third base on a triple late in his rookie season. The injury became infected and the Phillies released him during spring training the following year. Spalding asked Senators Manager Bucky Harris for a tryout in May 1928 and earned a spot on the roster as a reserve. He appeared in 16 games for Washington that season, going 8 for 23 (. 348), primarily as a pinch hitter.

After being released by the Senators, Spalding played with Buffalo and Rochester of the International League. He returned to the Phillies in 1934 as an assistant to first-year manager Jimmy Wilson, a childhood friend. Spalding followed Wilson to Chicago and became a scout for the Cubs in 1941. The New York Times reported he died on Feb. 3, 1950, at 52 years of age after a long illness.

Read more from The Post:

On Women’s World Cup rosters, the global impact of Title IX is clear

Carli Lloyd and the U.S. women golf-clap back at critics

Pugh and Lavelle are best friends, roommates and World Cup goal-scorers

Marta sets record with 17th World Cup goal in Brazil victory