

Caleb Green, left, and the "Voices of Service" quartet perform on "America's Got Talent." (NBC)

Caleb Green, a regular singer of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Capitals home games for years and a well known face to D.C. sports fans, burst on the national scene this week with a stirring performance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Green’s a cappella quartet, “Voices of Service,” which is composed of veterans and active duty service members, delighted the studio audience and all four celebrity judges with its rendition of Katy Perry’s 2016 hit “Rise” on Tuesday’s episode of the popular talent show competition, now in its 14th season.

“The song, your voices, your ability, I can’t thank you enough for all of it,” judge Gabrielle Union said after the group received an extended standing ovation. “Thank you.”

We salute @voicesofservice for not only their service, but for their amazing voices singing this @katyperry ballad. pic.twitter.com/Xg3JxBXTLF — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 19, 2019

Before their performance, Green, a retired Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, and his fellow singers — Sergeant First Class Jason Hanna, Sergeant Major Christal Rheams and Staff Sergeant Ron Henry — shared a little bit about their backgrounds and the mission of the group. “Voices of Service” is affiliated with the Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing military members together to share their love of music.

“We’re using this platform to show what music can do, as music therapy for service men and women who are coping with post-traumatic stress, and we just love what we do,” Henry said.

“I have eight combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan,” Green, who occasionally sings a duet of the national anthem at Caps games alongside Sergeant Major Bob McDonald, said in a recorded segment. “One that comes to mind is we were on a ground convoy from one base to another and we averted an improvised explosive device, but the tank behind us hit it. It just tears you up inside, because it could have been your son, it could have been your daughter, it could have been a friend. And we still had to be resilient and do our job."

“Your story is amazing, your message is amazing,” judge Simon Cowell said. “What I loved is the vocal arrangements are stunning. It was a version I’ve never heard before. You’ve all got great voices. You’ve all got great talent. This is what we need right now. Thank you.”

Union, Howie Mandel and Julianne Hough all voted “yes” to “Voices of Service” moving on to the next round of the competition. Cowell made it unanimous.

“You haven’t got three yeses,” he said, gesturing toward the audience before standing up to give the group yet another ovation. “You’ve got four thousand yeses.”

“I don’t think they know how good they are,” Cowell later said to his fellow judges.

Backstage after their performance, Rheams attempted to describe her emotions to NBC host Terry Crews.

“I feel like there are so many people that get to hear this now, so many people that it will help,” Rheams said. “I’m happy about that.”

NBC Sports Washington Capitals analyst Craig Laughlin and host Rob Carlin, and Capitals public address announcer Wes Johnson were among those who congratulated Green on the performance.

“You are an inspiration my friend,” Johnson tweeted. “Your story is moving, and your voice moves souls. I was happy to see you on [America’s Got Talent] tonight spreading love and hope through beautiful song.”

Caleb: You are an inspiration my friend. Your story is moving, and your voice moves souls. I was happy to see you on @AGT tonight spreading love and hope through beautiful song. Congrats @noazark151 and Voices of Service. Standing O deserved! 4001 YES! pic.twitter.com/6avafpTKbv — Wes Johnson (@WesJohnsonVoice) June 19, 2019

YESSSS!!!! @noazark151 you guys crushed it! Just beautiful.



As @howiemandel said — “Music is important!”



As @SimonCowell said — “This is what we need right now!”



All of #Caps Nation is proud!! #ALLCAPS — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) June 19, 2019

Read more from The Post:

After rescue dog helps save a young man, NFL player rescues them both.

‘Why am I different?’ Behind this WNBA player’s activism was a search for the answer.

The NHL can thank women’s hockey for molding its top prospect into Barry Sanders on skates

The USMNT scored its 1,000th goal Tuesday. An ex-D.C. ballplayer is credited with the first.