Police in Lakewood, Co., are asking for help identifying a man seen throwing a sucker punch during a brawl at a youth baseball game, which has caused many to criticize the adults involved.

Video of the Saturday incident shows a cluster of coaches and parents relentlessly beating and tackling each other. Lakewood Police say those who rushed the field were “unhappy” over some aspect of the game involving the 13-year-old umpire. The young players — who are 7 years old, according to police — are seen running for safety as onlookers scream in the background.

Several people involved in the skirmish received citations for disorderly conduct and fighting in public, Lakewood police spokesman John Romero told the Denver Post. Multiple people were injured, including one person who was seriously hurt.

This brawl happened at Westgate Elementary in Lakewood, Colorado.



Lakewood Police say the fight started after parents and coaches disputed the calls of a 13-YEAR OLD umpire, via @denverpost.



Players are age 7.



No words. https://t.co/xVjo3xQQRQ — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) June 19, 2019

Police are seeking any information about the brawl, but are desperately trying to identify the man wearing a white T-shirt and teal shorts. He’s shown throwing a forceful punch at the back of a man’s head, sending him to the ground. Soon afterward, someone yells, “call the cops!”

Romero, who did not return a request for comment from The Washington Post, said the man who threw the sucker punch could face an assault charge.

The 30-second bystander video has been viewed nearly 100,000 times on the Lakewood Police Department’s social channels, and the parents and coaches involved have been admonished for fighting in front of children.

“This cannot happen,” a voice behind the camera says. “This cannot happen.”

