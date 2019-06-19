

Duke forward Zion Williamson, the presumptive top pick, drew a large crowd at the NBA's draft media day. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

NEW YORK — Zion Williamson was enjoying a Saturday afternoon at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club’s driving range in Durham, N.C., when his cellphone started buzzing with an abnormal volume of Twitter notifications. The 18-year-old forward peeked at the news — the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans had agreed to the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade — and tried to take it in stride.

“I don’t know if [the trade] was a life-changing thing,” Williamson said, smiling nervously while addressing reporters in midtown Manhattan at the NBA’s draft media day. “[Davis] is a grown man. He can do whatever he wants.”

Williamson, the Pelicans’ presumptive No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft and one of the most-hyped prospects in a decade, sounded eager to downplay the deal, but its impact on his future is direct and humongous. A parallel story played out 400 miles north of New Orleans in Memphis, where the Grizzlies agreed to trade Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. That move will enable Ja Morant, the 19-year-old Murray State sophomore who is widely expected to be the second pick, to take the reins at point guard.

There will be no transition of power or soft launch. With Davis out of the picture, Williamson will arrive in New Orleans as the new face of a small-market franchise that hopes to mend fences with a disillusioned fan base. And as Conley’s trade formally ended the “Grit and Grind” era, Morant stands to help lead Memphis into the great unknown. These two teenagers, who were AAU teammates in South Carolina just a few years ago, are being thrown to the wolves.

“I think I’m ready to be the face,” said Williamson, who was named the national player of the year after averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds as a Duke freshman. “If somebody doesn’t have that mind-set, I don’t know if they’re playing the right sport.”

Morant, while careful not to speak directly about a specific NBA landing spot, sounded eager too.

“There’s only one Ja,” he said. “I’m a chill, laid-back type of dude. Very hard-working. Never satisfied. My IQ is the strength of my game and it allows me to make plays. I’m very confident and humble at the same time. I don’t speak too much about myself and my talent. Wherever I go, I’m going to try to make an impact and make my teammates better.”

To reach this shared junction, the Pelicans and Grizzlies have traveled paths that share many eerie similarities.

New Orleans was forced to enter a rebuilding cycle when Davis responded to an underwhelming start to the season by requesting a trade in February. The fallout led to the firing of embattled GM Dell Demps, who was replaced by David Griffin. At the lottery, the Pelicans jumped from the seventh spot to the top spot — an unexpected turn that made it easier to part with Davis and begin planning to build around Williamson.

Memphis, meanwhile, was forced to enter a rebuilding cycle after an underwhelming start to the season that prompted the trade of longtime center Marc Gasol, also in February. Gasol’s departure, a major symbolic loss, preceded the demotion of embattled GM Chris Wallace, who was replaced by Zach Kleiman. Then, at the lottery, the Grizzlies jumped from the eighth spot to the second spot — a leap that made Conley expendable and set up the tantalizing possibility of pairing Morant with Jaren Jackson Jr.

Both teams did well to land helpful assets in their return packages. New Orleans added Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, this year’s no. 4 pick, two additional first-round picks and other draft considerations. For Conley, Memphis received veterans Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, along with Grayson Allen — a first round pick last year, the 23rd pick in this year’s draft, and a future first-rounder.

Williamson, who said he respects Ball’s “old-school” style and Ingram’s “bucket-getting” ability, began acclimating to New Orleans when he visited earlier this month. Griffin and Gentry pitched him on their “family” approach as he dined on fried shrimp and mashed potatoes at Commander’s Palace, a landmark Creole restaurant. Well-wishing Pelicans fans, eager to move on from Davis, sought him out for high-fives on the street.

“The city seems very excited if I come there,” said Williamson, whose game has drawn comparisons to Charles Barkley and LeBron James. “The city was very welcoming. Everywhere I went, they were saying they hoped I come here.”

Morant called Jackson, 19, a “great talent,” and they project as natural pick-and-roll partners. The duo will be cast as a new-age Conley and Gasol, who together guided the Grizzlies to seven straight playoff trips and the 2013 Western Conference finals.

Unlike Williamson, whose highflying dunks have made him a viral sensation for the past three years, Morant was lightly recruited out of high school and posted modest stats as a freshman at Murray State. During his breakthrough sophomore season, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 24.5 points and 10 assists.

Morant credited Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum — three star guards who hailed from mid-major backgrounds — as inspiration during his circuitous journey, along with his demanding father, Tee Morant, a former pro basketball player.

“I love negative energy,” Morant said. “[When people say], ‘He hasn’t played against anybody. He’s too small. He can’t shoot.’ It motivates me. It really doesn’t bother me because my dad was my first hater. If I can take it from him, I can take it from anybody.”

Therein lies the biggest difference between Williamson and Morant, whose NBA careers will launch in tandem. Whereas Morant appears most comfortable embracing the small-school underdog role, Williamson is a jovial Goliath who prefers wide smiles to scowls, much like a young Shaquille O’Neal.

“If you know me, I try to make everything fun,” Williamson said. “I don’t really see this as pressure. I’m doing what I love to do. I don’t try to live up to anybody’s expectations. I’m not trying to be nobody. I’m trying to be the first Zion.”

