

Fans in Nantes paid tribute to Emiliano Sala after his death was confirmed in early February. (Loid Venance/AFP/Getty Images) (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

A British man was arrested “on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act” in connection with the death of soccer player Emiliano Sala and the pilot in a plane crash into the English Channel in January.

The 64-year-old man, who was identified by some in the media but not by police officials, allegedly recruited pilot David Ibbotson to fly Sala from Nantes to Cardiff after his transfer to the Cardiff City team. The plane disappeared from radar and Sala’s body was found in the wreckage in early February off the coast of Alderney at a depth of about 220 feet. Ibbotson has never been found.

Sala’s agent, Willie McKay, had asked the North Yorkshire man to take Sala to Wales on the 300-mile trip after his roughly $20 million transfer to the Premier League team and he was initially believed to have perished in the crash. However, he had gotten Ibbotson, a boiler engineer and part-time pilot from Lincolnshire, to make the trip.

“We have carried out a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr. Sala and continue to work with partner agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority,” said Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of the Dorset police, who are leading the investigation because that is where Sala’s body was brought to shore. “As part of this investigation, we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our inquiries we have arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

“He is assisting with our inquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

Ibbotson, 59, was not qualified to fly at night and had taken off at 7:15 p.m. local time on Jan. 21 from Nantes with Sala, who had returned to France to bid farewell to his teammates. He also was not certified to carry commercial passengers.

The official search for the Piper Malibu aircraft was abandoned on Jan. 24 when the harbor master at Guernsey called the chances of survival in the waters “extremely remote.” David Mearns, a marine scientist and oceanographer who specializes in deep water search and recovery operations, was hired to continue the search and found wreckage of the plane Feb. 3.

