

Gerrit Cole's last name should probably start with a 'K.' (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Not too long ago Gerrit Cole, selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft, looked like he was on the downside of his career. So much so the franchise cut their losses and traded him to the Houston Astros. Turns out that was a mistake. Cole has already racked up 148 strikeouts across 96⅔ innings this season. Those strikeouts account for more than a third of his batters faced (38 percent), putting Cole on track to be the most dominant strikeout artist of the post-PED era. All that stands in his way is Erik Bedard of the 2007 Baltimore Orioles.

Cole is already ahead of Bedard in terms of straight strikeout rate, as Bedard struck out 30 percent of batters faced that year. However, because the league average strikeout rate was 17 percent that season, he gets the nod over Cole given the overall context of that season. Even if you use Tom Tango’s odds ratio method, which gives more weight to a pitcher who plays in a year where there are more strikeouts, Bedard (2.25) still comes out slightly ahead of Cole (2.22). But Cole has more than half a season to meet or exceed that mark.

Pitcher Strikeout rate Percentage above the league average Erik Bedard (2007 Orioles) 30 percent +77 percent Gerrit Cole (2019 Astros) 38 percent +70 percent Chris Sale (2017 Red Sox) 36 percent +68 percent Yu Darvish (2013 Rangers) 33 percent +65 percent Clayton Kershaw (2015 Dodgers) 34 percent +63 percent

Any discussion of Cole’s reemergence on the mound has to start with his four-seam fastball. There is a slider, knuckle curve and change-up, too, but those are secondary offerings to his retooled fastball, his preferred method of attack to hitters on both sides of the plate. And with it he has no fear of pounding the strike zone.

His improvement with the pitch is twofold. He has increased the spin on the ball which creates more movement. In 2015 his fastball had a spin rate of 2,156 rpm. In 2019 it has increased to 2,525 rpm, with 2.8 inches of rise, 20 percent higher than the league average. Cole’s fastball breaks, too, enough to put him in the top 25 of pitchers for horizontal movement.

Cole’s fastball is the ultimate kryptonite for the launch angle revolution taking over baseball. The best way to combat an uppercut swing is to keep the ball high in the zone. If a batter does make contact, it is often weak, resulting in a routine pop up. That’s why Cole has all but abandoned his sinker and instead focused on the high heat, which is now one nasty pitch: opposing batters are hitting .190 against it with a 44 percent strikeout rate and 37 percent whiff rate.

Cole uses a knuckle curve, slider and change-up to complement his fastball, the slider mostly for right-handed batters and the curve for lefties. The former is holding right-handed hitters to a .175 average with 21 strikeouts in 63 at-bats ending on the pitch but the latter is yielding a .375 average to left-handed hitters, so there is clearly some work to be done. However, his knuckle curve does have the added benefit of inducing a lot of ground balls (career-high 65 percent of balls put in play).

You should expect Cole’s dominance to continue as long as he continues to feature the four-seam fastball up in the zone, and if he does we should see him become the best strikeout pitcher in more than a decade.

