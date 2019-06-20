

A bat hits the safety netting in front of fans during a 2018 game against the Phillies at Nationals Park. The Nationals announced Thursday that they would extend the netting almost to the foul poles. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals will extend netting almost all the way to the right and left field foul poles, the organization announced Thursday, becoming the latest team to take additional safety measures for fans.

Extended netting will be installed at Nationals Park during the MLB All Star break in early July, according to the team. This comes just a few weeks after a four-year-old girl was struck by a foul ball during a game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. That sparked a leaguewide conversation about protective netting, and debates of whether extending it would disrupt the viewing experience for fans.

Earlier this week, the Chicago White Sox became the first franchise to announce plans to extend their netting. Now the Nationals are the second.

"I can't imagine what her parents must have felt in that moment,” wrote Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark Lerner in a letter to fans posted on the team's website Thursday. “And to see the raw emotion and concern from [Cubs outfielder] Albert Almora Jr. was heartbreaking. Further extending the netting at Nationals Park will provide additional protection for our fans."

Ultra Cross Knotless Dyneema netting will replace what’s currently there — netting that goes about halfway up each foul line — and the Nationals say this will offer a “higher degree of transparency” than their existing setup. Thursday’s news release also noted that the netting will have certain sections, particularly above each dugout, that can be raised pregame so players and fans can interact. Players occasionally sign autographs in those areas by tossing balls up from the dugout and into the first row. The Nationals say that these increased safety measures will not change that.