

Construction continues on the main stadium of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo. (Issei Kato)

The United States Olympic Committee changed its name Thursday, aiming to be more inclusive by recognizing the Paralympic athletes who represent the country in international competition. At its quarterly meeting, the organization’s board of directors voted unanimously to adopt United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee as its new name.

“Paralympic athletes are integral to the makeup of Team USA, and our mission to inspire current and future generations of Americans,” Sarah Hirshland, who took over as the organization’s chief executive in August., said in a statement “The new name represents a renewed commitment to that mission and the ideals that we seek to advance, both here at home and throughout the worldwide Olympic and Paralympic movements.”

The news was celebrated by Paralympic athletes on social media, many of whom are currently training for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“This is such exciting news because out of the 15 years I’ve been involved with the Paralympics, it’s always been separate names,” Tatyana McFadden, the wheelchair racer who’s won 17 medals competing at the past four Paralympics, said in a video posted to Twitter. “It’s finally really exciting we’re joining as one.”

Swimmer Brad Snyder is a five-time Paralympic gold medalist, having competed at the 2012 and ’16 Games. He was appointed to the USOC’s board of directors in January, and Wednesday’s gathering in Chicago marked just his second meeting. He was near tears, he said, when the motion passed.

“It was nested amongst a couple of other things we were talking about, so it kind of came up quickly,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “The mood in the room instantly changed, and everyone was happy. I just smiled. I didn’t really realize the most historic vote I would make as a board member would come in my second meeting.”

The USOPC becomes the first national Olympic committee in the world to recognize Paralympians in its name. The change is effective immediately, the organization said in a statement, and it updated its branding online and on social media accounts. Physical signage at USOPC facilities will be updated soon as well.

“This change is about more than an organizational name. To me this means that Paralympic athletes are fully included, embraced and celebrated by the USOPC,” said Oksana Masters, a four-time Paralympian. “I have personally felt the growing support for Paralympic athletes and the Paralympic Movement by this organization."

The United States has sent a contingent of athletes to the Paralympics dating back to the inaugural Rome Games in 1960. There were 279 U.S. Paralympians at the Rio Games in 2016, where Americans won 115 total medals, fourth-most of any nation. More recently, 73 U.S. Paralympians competed in the PyeongChang Winter Games last year, winning 36 medals, 13 of which were gold — all more than any other country.

The name change is just the latest push to put the Paralympians on equal footing with American Olympians. Last year the board voted to increase monetary awards for Paralympic medalists to match those earned by U.S. Olympic athletes. Medalists from PyeongChang Paralympics were retroactively rewarded more money, too, at that time.

“I think it means the United States is wiling to take a leadership role in the world in ensuring that Paralympics achieves parity across the board,” said Snyder, who holds two world records for blind swimmers. “It sends a strong message.”