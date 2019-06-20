

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse expressed his feeling that the NBA champs will visit Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.(Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

An NBA championship team hasn’t stepped foot in the White House since Barack Obama accepted a personalized Cleveland Cavaliers jersey from Kevin Love in 2016.

Since then, the Golden State Warriors, title winners the following two seasons, publicly refused to attend what was once a routine celebration, protesting President Trump’s politics. Now, a week after they dethroned the Warriors, the Toronto Raptors may be faced with the same decision — and neither the president nor the team is sure they want to do it.

“Well, we thought about that,” Trump said on Thursday, when a Toronto Star reporter asked him if the Raptors were getting an invitation. “They played phenomenal basketball. I watched a little bit of it. . . . So, we’ll think about that. If they’d like to do it, we’ll think about that.”

The Raptors, Canada’s only NBA team, have enthusiastically represented the entire country, and their “We the North” slogan became a rallying cry for many above the 49th parallel during Toronto’s title run.

“We’re Canada’s team, right?” Raptors coach Nick Nurse asked in an interview with the radio show Prime Time Sports.

For that reason, the Iowa-born coach said, he wasn’t sure the team would visit the White House, opting instead to meet with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Definitely the Trudeau meeting,” Nurse said, when asked if his team had received an invite from the president or the prime minister. “They’ve been asking me about scheduling it, but I’ve heard nothing about the White House.”

One of the show’s hosts, Bob McCown, followed up, asking Nurse, “I’m not interested in your politics, but would you go? Would you go to see Trump?”

“Well, I think, you know, we’re here,” he said. “Let’s go see Trudeau up in Ottawa.”

Before the Raptors, the last time a Canadian team won a championship in one of the four major professional sports leagues was 1993, when the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series and the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup. Neither team visited newly-elected President Bill Clinton, but Sports Illustrated reported that the White House sent invitations to both.

The year before, when the Blue Jays won their first MLB title, President George H.W. Bush — an avid baseball fan and accomplished player himself — welcomed the Toronto team, reportedly telling them, “America is proud of you. That team has a lot of American kids on it . . . It’s America’s pastime, and we salute whoever wins.”



Pres. George H. W. Bush, left, accepts a Toronto Blue Jays Jersey from Jays Joe Carter, right, during a ceremony honoring baseballs World Champs at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1992, Washington, D.C. Blue Jays President Paul Beston, second from right, and General Manager Paul Gillick, second from left, look on. (Ron Edmonds/AP)

Sports teams have been visiting the White House for more than 150 years, according to an ESPN history of the tradition. Presidents Andrew Johnson, Ulysses S. Grant and Calvin Coolidge all welcomed baseball teams from 1865 to 1924, when Coolidge hosted the Washington Senators, believed to be the first World Series champs to visit.

President John F. Kennedy was the first to welcome NBA champions — which happened to be his hometown Boston Celtics. But it was President Ronald Reagan who made the honorary visit a regular event, according to ESPN.

Winners from the NHL — which has more Canadian teams than the NBA, MLB and NFL combined — didn’t start visiting the White House until 1991, when Bush invited the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Players occasionally skipped visits during the Reagan, Bush and Clinton administrations, sometimes citing wedding preparation or golf outings. In 2012, Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas declined an invitation from the Obama White House, saying on Facebook he believed “the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties and Property of the People.”

But since Trump took office, celebration has reliably turned into standoff.

When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, three players declared their intention to skip the trip. One, Devante Smith-Pelly, said that “the things that [Trump] spews are straight-up racist and sexist.”

Last June, Trump disinvited the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles after several players said they planned not to attend the event in protest of Trump’s rhetoric, particularly his attacks of players who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in a statement at the time.

But former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith criticized Trump in a response on Twitter.

“So many lies,” Smith wrote. “1. Not many people were going to go 2. No one refused to go simply because Trump ‘insists’ folks stand for the anthem 3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military.”

The 2017 episode with the Warriors unfolded similarly: all-star guard Stephen Curry said he didn’t want to meet with Trump. The next day, Trump announced on Twitter that he had “disinvited” the team. When the Warriors won again the year after, they skipped the White House and instead visited Obama.

Kawhi Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, has been to the White House before, after winning a ring with the San Antonio Spurs. He hasn’t said publicly whether he thinks the team should visit Trump, but he dedicated one of his three tweets ever to commemorating that first trip: it’s a picture of Leonard with Obama, captioned simply, “One of my greatest experiences.”

One of my greatest experiences pic.twitter.com/MiuGPv5Iin — Kawhi Leonard (@kawhileonard) January 13, 2015

