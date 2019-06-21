

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. won last year's NL Rookie of the Year award. (John Bazemore)

When star outfielders Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves line up against each other this weekend at Nationals Park (presumably) for the 12th, 13th and 14th times as big leaguers, they will be doing so as the third- and fifth-youngest players, respectively, on active major league rosters at this moment — despite having already played 365 big league games between them when the series gets underway.

This is the age of supreme youth in baseball, and Acuña, 21 years 185 days old as of Friday, and Soto, 20 years 239 days, are its ultimate manifestations — unless, of course, that designation belongs to the two youngest players currently in the majors: Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (20 years 97 days) and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (20 years 170 days).

What Acuña and Soto were to 2018 — impossibly young superstars forever linked by their shared rookie campaigns — Guerrero and Tatis are to 2019. Guerrero, who debuted for the Blue Jays in late April, got off to an atrocious start, but entering this weekend was hitting .281/.350/.508 with seven homers in his last 34 games; Tatis debuted for the Padres on Opening Day and is cruising at a .333/.392/.600 clip this season, and is almost certainly headed toward an all-star berth.

(The youngest player to appear in the majors this season was Blue Jays right-hander Elvis Luciano, who debuted on March 31 at age 19 years 44 days; he’s currently on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.)

Much is made these days about how baseball rosters are skewing younger in the post-amphetamines, advanced-analytics era, with general managers largely shying away from older players — a trend that has affected everything from the quality of play on the field to the foundations of free agency. This season, according to baseball-reference.com, the average of a big league position player is 28.2 years, down from a post-World War II high of 29.3 in 2004 — the year before the sport began testing for amphetamines.

Nobody is doing more to push those numbers lower than the Braves, who have built one of the best and deepest farm systems in baseball in recent years, and have shown an acute willingness to bring their top prospects to the majors at tender ages.

On Sunday in the series finale against the Nationals, the Braves are scheduled to start right-hander Mike Soroka (age 21 years 321 days as of Friday) — currently the second-youngest pitcher in baseball (behind Los Angeles Angels left-hander Jose Suarez, who is 21 years 169 days). Soroka, 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA this season entering Sunday’s start, is almost certain to be named to the NL all-star team next month.

Surrounding Soroka, more than likely, will be not only Acuña in center field, but Ozzie Albies (22 years 165 days) at second base and Austin Riley (22 years 80 days) in left field. Riley, who made his big league debut May 15, is doing more or less what Acuña did a year ago, batting .292/.348/.608 with 11 homers in his first 33 games (a stretch that coincides with the Braves surging from 21-21 the morning of his debut to 44-31 entering Friday’s series opener in Washington). Two other 21-year-old pitchers, Huascar Ynoa and Bryse Wilson, have also taken the mound for the Braves this season, but are currently back in the minors.

“They’re all individual cases,” Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said of the organization’s willingness to bring young players to the majors. “Since I’ve been here, two years, we haven’t called anyone up from Double-A straight to the majors. All the call-ups have been from Triple-A, and for the most part when guys were performing well.”

But even in this era of youth, generational talents such as Acuña, Guerrero, Soto and Tatis — none of them older than 21 — belong in an entirely different conversation. Far from being products of the times, their abilities would have played in any era.

Last month, within a few days of each other, Acuña and Soto — the winner and runner-up, respectively, for the 2018 NL rookie of the year award — reached the 162nd games of their careers, a convenient measuring stick for stacking them up against each other, as well as against some of the greatest players in history. Here were their numbers through their first 162 games:

Acuña: .289 BA, .367 OBP, .533 SLG, 37 HR, 95 RBI, 113 runs

Soto: .292 BA, .402 OBP, .519 SLG, 31 HR, 107 RBI, 107 runs

Those numbers put them in the company of legends such as Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Mike Trout. By FanGraphs’ WRC+ metric (weighted runs created, adjusted for ballpark and era), Soto and Acuna currently rank fifth and seventh all-time, respectively, among hitters through age 21. The only players head of Soto: Trout, Pujols, Mantle and Eddie Mathews. The only other player ahead of Acuña: Robinson.

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget how young Soto is, even as he closes in on his 200th career game, just after the all-star break. Combine the rosters of the Nationals’ top three minor-league affiliates — Class AAA Fresno, Class AA Harrisburg and high-Class A Potomac — and Soto would be the second-youngest player (behind Harrisburg infielder Luis Garcia, age 19 years 36 days).

Someone watching Soto at the plate these days could reasonably say he’s the best young hitter they’ve seen in ages — except for the guy playing center field for the Braves, who is less than a year older, is considered the better all-around player and, of course, owns the piece of hardware for which Soto was the runner-up.

If we’re lucky, we’ll be watching Acuña and Soto going head-to-head for years to come. But they will only be this young now.

