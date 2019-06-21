

Joe Ross is back in the big leagues. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals on Friday announced they have recalled 26-year-old right-hander Joe Ross from Class AAA Fresno, making him available out of the bullpen for the first game of their weekend series with the Atlanta Braves beginning Friday night at Nationals Park. If Ross isn’t used in relief Friday or Saturday, the Nationals could give him the start Sunday afternoon in the series finale. They will need a spot starter after playing five games in four days due to Wednesday’s doubleheader, and Ross is a logical option.

With the move, the Nationals sent utility man Adrián Sanchez to Class AA Harrisburg, cutting their bench to four players.

When asked whether Ross would go Sunday, Nataionals Manager Dave Martinez said: “TBA.”

“The last outing he pitched, he pitched well, his slider was very effective,” Martinez said of Ross on Thursday. “Up to that point, his slider was not what we hoped it to be and the other day he had a really good slider, his command was good, so that’s definitely encouraging.”

Ross was demoted to Fresno on May 25, one night after he allowed three runs in one inning of a 12-10 win over the Miami Marlins. In 13 2/3 innings pitched this season, all in relief, Ross has posted a 9.22 ERA with 12 strikeouts and eight walks. Across 17 innings with Fresno, he’s 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA, 10 strikeouts and three walks. Washington has been noncommittal with Ross this season, bouncing him between Fresno’s rotation and the major league bullpen. Now the plan is for Ross to once again be a starter.

“We want him to start,” Martinez said. “We want to keep gradually extending his innings and get his pitch count up and have him become a starter.”

The Nationals enter Friday coming off their first sweep of the season, winning three straight against the Philadelphia Phillies. The division leading-Braves enter the weekend series on a tear, winners of 8 of their last 10.

LINEUPS

Braves (44-31)

Ronald Acuña Jr., CF

Dansby Swanson, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nick Markakis, RF

Austin Riley, LF

Brian McCann, C

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Dallas Keuchel, P

NATIONALS (36-38)

Trea Turner, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Howie Kendrick, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Victor Robles, RF

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Stephen Strasburg, P