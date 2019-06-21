

Michelle Wie has been struggling to compete while coping for the past two years with injuries to her right hand she suffered in a car accident. (Charlie Neibergall)

While speaking with reporters after shooting an 84 in Thursday’s first round of the Women’s PGA Championship, Michelle Wie struck an initial note of optimism. She had only begun her latest return from persistent hand and wrist injuries, and she said that simply being back in competitive action made her “happy” and “feeling a lot of joy."

But as with the weather at Minnesota’s Hazeltine National Golf Club, where sunny conditions gave way to rain and wind, Wie’s outlook quickly grew gloomier.

“It’s hard. It’s just one of those situations where I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me,” Wie said, after tying her personal mark for highest score on the LPGA Tour since turning pro in 2005.

“So even on the bad days, I’m just really trying to, like, enjoy it,” she continued, her voice breaking as her eyes welled with tears.

“It’s tough,” she added before abruptly ending the post-round interview, “but it’s awesome being out here.”

Wie is only 29, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if her body felt older than that. Having first burst onto the golfing scene as a 13-year-old, she has seemingly matched triumphs with injuries, including to her neck, back and hips, not to mention an emergency appendectomy.

“I call her a walking cadaver,” David Leadbetter, her swing coach, has joked (via golfchannel.com). “I don’t think there’s one joint or bone in her body that hasn’t been injured.”

Wie’s most pressing physical issues these days may be the cruelest for a golfer, as they afflict her right hand and wrist. She said earlier this year that a 2017 car accident left her with an avulsion fracture, in which a tendon or ligament tears away a fragment of bone, in that hand.

Since then, Wie has returned to form in fits and starts, including with a win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March 2018, the most recent of her five LPGA titles.

She had to sit out several events later that year, however, including two majors, and finally shut it down in October. Wie said in a social media post at the time that in addition to the avulsion fracture, she was suffering from bone spurring and nerve entrapment in her right hand, and she underwent surgery she said she hoped would put her “on the path to being and STAYING pain free!”

In February, though, after making just two starts since October, Wie was forced to pull out of an attempt to defend her HSBC Women’s World Championship title. She said then on social media that as her round went on, she became “unable to lift” a club and while she was healing well from surgery, she was “dealing with some nerve entrapment due to tendon inflammation.”

I need a hug 😥 Scroll for my full statement pic.twitter.com/TZydGYHg6s — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) February 28, 2019

Wie came back in April but missed the cut in both the ANA Inspiration and LOTTE Championship before she stepped away for further recuperation. She said before the Women’s PGA Championship began that, on doctors’ orders, she only picked up a club again about two weeks before she arrived in Chaska, Minn.

“Just doing everything I can to get the inflammation down,” Wie said on Tuesday (via golfchannel.com). “Also, kind of working on different biomechanics, and trying to make my swing more sound . . . trying to figure out how I can move forward without aggravating it.”

She added (via golfdigest.com) that while being away from her sport made for a “very difficult time,” she was able to spend some it with her fiance, Warriors executive Jonnie West, and even took inspiration from Golden State players who suffered injuries during the playoffs.

“When you’re there behind the scenes you really notice a lot of small things,” Wie said. “You saw the picture of [Stephen Curry’s] finger going out in different directions and him coming back and fighting through and putting up all those shots. Klay [Thompson] tearing the ACL. Made both those free throws. It’s really inspiring.

"You also notice that being an athlete, you’re not ever going to be at 100 percent, you’re always going to go through something, and it was a confirmation to me, being like, ‘It’s okay that you’re hurt, that’s just part of being an athlete and you just have to go through it and find a way to compete.’”

On Thursday, after struggling through her opening round, Wie said that it was “kind of a little foolish to think that I would shoot really well — just hitting golf balls last week — at Hazeltine."

“It’s a tough golf course but I’m really, really happy that I played,” she continued. “Just feeling a lot of joy just being out there and competing again.”

Before her remarks took a startlingly emotional turn, Wie added, “It’s going to take time and I’ve just got to be patient, and thankfully I have all afternoon to get warm again and take care of my wrist.”

