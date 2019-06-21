

Max Scherzer during the filming of a Papa John's commercial in April. (Courtesy of Papa John's of DMV)

After further endearing himself to the hockey community by throwing seven shutout innings with a black eye and a broken nose suffered in a freak batting practice accident, Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be featured in a new commercial with Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

The ad was filmed over two days in March and April, but given Scherzer’s legendary performance on Wednesday, which drew the respect of Capitals forward T.J. Oshie among others, the timing of this weekend’s premiere could not be better.

In the 30-second spot for Papa John’s franchisees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, Scherzer and Ovechkin are on a conference call with a marketer soliciting ideas for a new pizza special.

“What if, you get two pizzas, but they both gotta be different?” Scherzer, who has one blue eye and one brown eye, suggests in his kitchen before subtly twitching his eyebrows.

“What if we get a pizza, and there’s always one piece missing?” Ovechkin replies from inside a car before flashing his toothless grin.

[The pizza guy's at the door. And he looks a lot like Alex Ovechkin.]

There are two versions of the commercial — one for the Scherzer Special, which is good for 31 percent off regular menu prices, and one for the Ovechkin Special, which is a large specialty or up to three-topping pizza and a two-liter soda for $15.

On all orders placed with Scherzer Special promo code (Scherzer31), 10 percent of the discounted purchase price will be donated to the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. The special has raised $37,500 since the partnership was announced at the start of this season.

The Nationals were among the teams that cut ties with Papa John’s last summer after the Louisville-based company’s founder, John Schnatter, admitted that he used the n-word on a conference call. The team revived the partnership about a month later, noting that its relationship was with the locally owned and operated franchisees in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Upon signing with the Nationals in January 2015, Scherzer said the famous person he hoped to meet in D.C. was Ovechkin. The two have met several times since then, including at Nationals Park last June, when Ovechkin, Stanley Cup in tow, threw the first of two ceremonial pitches over Scherzer’s head. They embraced after Ovechkin’s second attempt came closer to the target.

Both beloved D.C. sports figures have had vintage performances with broken noses.

Now they’re pitching pizza ideas together.

