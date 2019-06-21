

Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson celebrates during an NCAA tournament game against Saint Louis. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

The Washington Wizards started the NBA draft with a threadbare roster of five healthy players and only one pick in the first round. However, following the selection of Rui Hachimura with the ninth overall pick, the team added depth with several moves late Thursday night.

Washington completed a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for wing Jonathon Simmons as well as the draft rights of the 42nd pick, the Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield, for cash considerations. Also, the Wizards agreed to a contract with Virginia Tech’s Justin Robinson, who was not drafted but impressed the team enough to scoop him up after the 60th and final pick.

“He’s exciting. He’s a player that we worked out,” interim president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard said. “He came through. Everybody watched the tournament games that were at [Capital One Arena].”

“He was injured most of the year, he came back and sacrificed himself to able to play,” Sheppard continued. “He’s someone, again, you admire so much about his game and everything. A kid that we worked out and kind of one of those guys: ‘Hey look, I hope you get drafted. I hope your dreams are realized. If you don’t, I promise you, we will figure out a way.’”

During his senior season, Robinson appeared in 24 games, the fewest of his collegiate career, but averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists. To begin his a professional career, Robinson probably will play a significant portion of the season with the G League Capital City Go-Go.

“We can bring players in with the Wizards and kind of expedite their growth with the Go-Go,” Sheppard said. “The Go-Go need a great point guard for the players we’re going to sign and automatically I can tell you, Justin Robinson will be very familiar with the inner workings of that whole franchise and our whole franchise. He has an opportunity to play for the Wizards but it’s going to be because of the work he’s going to do with them, the Go-Go.”

Simmons, at 6-foot-6, has played four seasons in the NBA but also started as an undrafted player. Simmons paid $150 to attend an NBA D-League tryout and caught the attention of the San Antonio Spurs. After two seasons in San Antonio, Simmons enjoyed a career year in 2017-18 with the Orlando Magic with 50 starts and a 13.9 point-per-game average. This season, however, Simmons came to Philadelphia as part of the trade that sent former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz to Orlando.

Schofield logged career statistics of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Vols. Last season, Schofield led the SEC in field goals made (238) and his team in three-pointers (74).

