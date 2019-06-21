

The Wizards had their eye on top pick Rui Hachimura for some time according to interim president Tommy Sheppard. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Over the past two NCAA basketball seasons, representatives from the Washington Wizards had taken great interest in a player based in Washington state. There was something about Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura. He had impressed them with his skills as a scorer and as a defender with a 7-foot-2 wing span. The Wizards watched from afar as the international came to the United States and blossomed into all-American while still learning English during his time in Spokane.

For two years, the Wizards “stalked” Hachimura, as interim president Tommy Sheppard would later joke. And Thursday night, Washington took Hachimura with the ninth overall pick in the NBA draft, making him the and the first Japanese-born player taken in the first round in league history.

“He’s somebody we’ve watched for the last couple of years. He’s a late bloomer. We think he’s got potential to be a tremendous two-way player,” a jubilant Sheppard said after his first draft as the leader of the process.

“We knew it was going to be him,” Sheppard said. “It was very close with a couple of players but I think the fact of where he’s at in his potential and his trajectory, we felt great about it.”

Hachimura, a 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Toyama, Japan, played three years at Gonzaga and averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season as a junior, and added 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks. Coach Scott Brooks became aware of Hachimura during the pre-draft process as the team gathered information on prospects. Although Hachimura did not visit Washington for a workout, the Wizards still locked in on him as their pick.

“He has a pretty good opportunity ahead of him” Brooks said. “Like all rookies and young players in this league, there’s a learning curve but we’re looking forward with looking with him tomorrow and starting that process right away.”

Hachimura was named a consensus all-American and earned another lofty title during the ESPN telecast of the draft. Chauncey Billups, an analyst and former NBA champion, described Hachimura as a “young Kawhi Leonard.”

Though many believe Hachimura has an NBA-ready game, the comparison to a two-time NBA Finals MVP might be a bit extreme.

“I would think it’s unfair to manage that expectation for the kid. Let him do it himself,” said Sheppard, who also praised Hachimura’s maturity as a young player.

“He’s ready to play next year in terms of I don’t think there’s going to be remedial teaching that has to happen for him,” Sheppard said. “He can hit the court but I think the expectations, we’re going to manage for him. But I think he’ll be able to contribute right away. He’s a fantastic person.”

Several years back, when Hachimura first appeared in the Wizards’ scope, Sheppard was the team’s senior vice president of basketball operations with a keen eye on international prospects. Sheppard’s global experience dates back to his days in public relations when he worked as a press attache for the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games. As he moved into a front-office role with Washington, Sheppard often traveled overseas to take in EuroLeague and FIBA tournaments. Now Hachimura, who intends to be the face of basketball in Japan, becomes the Wizards’ latest international pick.

“It’s crazy. It’s unreal,” Hachimura said on ESPN after being selected. “It means a lot to me, my family and all my family.”

Read more on the NBA:

Wizards’ draft pick may need to be relied on sooner than other recent selections

2019 NBA draft: Zion Williamson goes No. 1 overall

Goga Bitadze is everyone’s favorite NBA draft pick after his sad photo with Zion Williamson