

The bracket is set at the Women's World Cup.

Each team has played three games at the World Cup, and the top 16 have advanced to the knockout round that begins Saturday and runs through Tuesday. Here’s a look at the matchups.

All times Eastern.

Saturday

Germany vs. Nigeria in Grenoble

Time, TV: 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1

One of two teams not to allow a goal in group play along with the United States, two-time World Cup champion Germany shouldn’t have too much trouble with a Nigerian team that sneaked into the round of 16 as the last qualifying third-place team (the Super Falcons failed to score in two of their three group-stage games). Vegas agrees: Die Nationalelf are the second-biggest moneyline favorite to win in the round of 16 (-600 as of Friday afternoon) after England (-750). Germany will get a massive boost whenever midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, one of the world’s best players, returns from the broken toe she suffered against China in the team’s World Cup opener. Nigeria, meanwhile, will be without left back Ngozi Ebere and midfielder Rita Chikwelu, both suspended for red cards they received in the last match against France.

Norway vs. Australia in Nice

Time, TV: 3 p.m., Fox

Looking to get past the round of 16 for the first time in 12 years, Norway has the unenviable task of stopping Australia’s Sam Kerr, probably the most potent scoring threat in the world. She scored all four of the Matildas’ goals in the group-stage finale against Jamaica — becoming the first non-American to reach that total in a single World Cup game — and seems to be hitting her considerable stride at exactly the right point. The Norwegians scored six goals in the group stage, but look at how they came about: two penalties, two own goals, a deflected shot and just one from open play. So yeah, the 1995 champions usually get it done with defense.

Sunday

England vs. Cameroon in Valenciennes

Time, TV: 11:30 a.m., Fox Sports 1

England has advanced to at least the quarterfinals in each of the last three World Cups and seem likely to make it four against a Cameroon team that needed a last-minute goal from Ajara Nchout Njoya to beat New Zealand on Thursday. The short two-day break between games will do Cameroon no favors, and neither will the trip between Montpellier in the far south of France (site of the New Zealand game) to Valenciennes it its far north. England already had secured a spot in the knockout round by the time it played Japan on Wednesday, so Coach Phil Neville made eight lineup changes to give his main players some rest. It worked in a 2-0 win, with Ellen White scoring twice.

France vs. Brazil in Le Havre

Time, TV: 3 p.m., Fox

The hosts’ 7-1 goal differential was heavily skewed by an opening 4-0 win over South Korea, which went winless in group play and only managed one goal in a meaningless finale against a Norway team already preparing for the next round. France’s other two games: a 2-1 win over Norway and 1-0 victory over Nigeria, with both deciding goals scored on penalty kicks (the latter one a highly controversial retaken penalty shot). Brazil, meanwhile, made it through perhaps the tournament’s toughest group despite coming into the tournament on dreadful form, and any team with Marta — even a 33-year-old Marta — has to be considered dangerous.

Monday

United States vs. Spain in Reims

Time, TV: Noon, Fox Sports 1

We’ve all seen what the Americans can do in their three group-stage games, and what else is there to say about 18 goals scored vs. zero allowed? They’re the favorites, for about a million reasons. The only real question right now is the health of Alex Morgan, who was slow getting up after taking a hard foul in the first half against Sweden on Thursday and didn’t play in the second. Spain, meanwhile, is seen as an emerging power, winning the Under-17 World Cup and finishing second to Japan at the Under-20 World Cup last year (the United States failed to advance past the group stage in both). For what it’s worth, the Americans beat Spain, 1-0, using their usual starting lineup, in a January friendly.

Sweden vs. Canada in Paris

Time, TV: 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1

The Canadians saw their 10-match unbeaten streak come to an end Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands, giving the victors first place in Group E and sending the losers to this match with Sweden. It also was the first time this year that Canada had surrendered more than one goal in a game. These two teams met in the third-place match of the Algarve Cup in March, a 0-0 draw that Canada won on penalty kicks.

Tuesday

Italy vs. China in Montpellier

Time, TV: Noon, Fox Sports 1

Italy hasn’t advanced this far at the World Cup since the inaugural playing of the tournament in 1991, when it made the quarterfinals in a 12-team field. Between then and now it appeared in just one World Cup, a group-stage flameout in 1999, but now it’s in the knockout round, a group winner and now a favorite over China, no less. The once-formidable women’s soccer power has scored all of one goal through three games, the fewest of any team in the round of 16, yet advanced as a third-place qualifier because, well, there were just enough teams that were worse.

Netherlands vs. Japan in Rennes

Time, TV: 3 p.m., Fox Sports 1

The Dutch attack runs through Vivianne Miedema, who’s had a hand in 43 percent of the Netherlands’ total shots this tournament, with two goals herself. That’s helped overcome the invisibility of Lieke Martens, who has not made her presence felt. World Cup champion in 2011 and runner-up four years ago, Japan finally might be feeling the pinch caused by a decided lack of support back home: It scored just twice in its first three games, both coming against a Scotland team that already has headed home.

