

Albert Pujols stepped to home plate at Busch Stadium for the first time as an opponent on Friday. The former Cardinal received a standing ovation from the St. Louis crowd. (L.G. Patterson/AP)

For the first 11 seasons of a career certain to land him in the Hall of Fame, Albert Pujols called St. Louis his home. Then he surprised the baseball world by leaving the Cardinals to sign with the Los Angeles Angels after the 2011 season for 10 years and $240 million.

In a scheduling quirk, it took over eight years for Pujols to return to Busch Stadium, but he finally made it Friday night when the Angels and Cardinals opened up a three-game interleague set. It was Pujols’s first game in St. Louis since Game 7 of the 2011 World Series, in which the Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers.

For the first time in his career, the 10-time all-star stepped up to home plate at Busch Stadium as an opponent. And he was treated like royalty.

Pujols slowly walked from the on-deck circle to a raucous standing ovation. He patted the home plate umpire on the back, kicked his feet into the dirt and then tipped his helmet to the crowd. Fellow Cardinals legend Yadier Molina patiently stood on the grass several feet away as the crowd cheered. The two then embraced before Molina crouched behind home plate.

What a scene. The return of Albert Pujols. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/XOfi0iLtwO — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 22, 2019

The warm reception spanned Pujols’s entire at-bat, which ended when he flied out to the warning track in center field.

Perhaps the euphoria of their beloved Blues recently winning the Stanley Cup played a role ion the love fans showed Pujols. It’s also possible Pujols joining an American League teamas opposed to a division rival mattered quite a bit. Regardless, the moment set a positive tone for the weekend series, giving the proceedings a special feel.

Pujols also received a standing ovation when he took the field during pregame warm-ups as a tribute video played on the scoreboard.

Standing ovation for Pujols as he takes the field for pregame warmups, roughly 30 minutes before first pitch. This is pretty awesome. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/JR3r2aFWMO — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) June 21, 2019

Standing ovation No. 2 as a pregame video tribute to Pujols is played. We might set a record tonight for standing ovations. pic.twitter.com/h61rRluS8V — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) June 22, 2019

11 seasons. Countless memories. Thanks for giving us a front row seat! pic.twitter.com/xMcZTHS8mr — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 22, 2019

Before Friday’s game, Fox Sports Midwest’s Jim Hayes asked fans what their reaction would be to Pujols’s return to St. Louis. The responses were overwhelmingly positive.

JIMMY ON THE STREET! @TheCatOnFox asks @Cardinals fans what kind of ovation Albert Pujols will get tonight. #TimeToFly pic.twitter.com/HKoJD6iDTy — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) June 21, 2019

The three-time NL MVP recently became the sixth player in MLB history to hit 200 home runs for two teams. He ranks sixth on MLB’s all-time home run list with 645.

