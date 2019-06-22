

David Ortiz has moved out of Massachusetts General Hospital's intensive care unit, Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement released by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who was wounded in a shooting in the Dominican Republic earlier this month, has been moved out of intensive care, his wife said in a statement Saturday.

“David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital,” Tiffany Ortiz, Ortiz’s wife, said in the statement. The 43-year-old “remains in good condition,” the statement continued, and remains under the care of doctors.

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/VJfNBdD17H — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 22, 2019

Ortiz, who retired in 2016, was shot in the back while he was at a nightclub on June 9 in Santo Domingo. He was flown to Boston after he underwent emergency surgery in the Dominican Republic.

Jean Alain Rodriguez, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic, said Ortiz was a victim of mistaken identity in the incident.

Read more:

Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas suspended 80 games for positive PED test

In his Braves debut, Dallas Keuchel looks a lot like Dallas Keuchel

Albert Pujols receives multiple standing ovations in long-awaited return to St. Louis