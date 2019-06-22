

Tennessee's Jordan Bone was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 57 overall. He'll play for the Pistons after a trade sent him to Detroit. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

Timing is everything. Former Tennessee guard Jordan Bone experienced that firsthand during the NBA draft.

Sitting below a large screen airing the draft at his watch party early Friday morning, Bone wore a blank expression as he looked at his phone. His older brother Josh was on the microphone addressing the crowd. With only four picks remaining, their family was calling it a night.

“I’m hurt right now,” said Josh, who also played basketball for the Volunteers. “I’m probably more hurt than he is. But I doubt it.”

As Josh continued, someone in the room screamed “S---!” followed by another person yelling “Let’s go!” Jordan Bone had yet to turn around and look at the screen before being joyously bombarded by those who saw his name flash as the the No. 57 overall pick.

Once Bone was able to exhale, he emerged with tears in his eyes while the realization of being an NBA draft pick sunk in.

The No. 57 pick was originally slated to go the Atlanta Hawks via a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, but Atlanta then dealt Bone to the Detroit Pistons.

Bone’s experience conjured up memories of Fred Van Vleet’s draft night. The newly-crowned NBA champion addressed the crowd at his own watch party after not being selected in the 2016 draft. His life, of course, would change forever when he signed a free-agent contract shortly thereafter with the Raptors.

As Van Vleet displayed this postseason, nailing a number of clutch shots and showing complete poise in the most important moments, there isn’t always a clear path to success.

Bone helped the Volunteers earn a No. 1 ranking for a stretch of this past season, averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 assists per game as a junior. He joined Grant Williams (No. 22 overall — Boston Celtics) and Admiral Schofield (No. 42 overall — Washington Wizards via the Philadelphia 76ers) as Tennessee selections, tying Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia for the most players taken in this year’s draft. This is just the sixth time multiple Tennessee players have been drafted.

“God doesn’t always come when you want but he ALWAYS comes at the perfect timing,” Bone tweeted Friday afternoon. “Faith, resiliency, hard work, and love brought me here. But this is just the beginning.”

