

Javy Guerra did a lot of video work this offseason, and it is showing s as he clicks for the Nationals. (John Minchillo)

The Washington Nationals’ bullpen still has a long way to go, considering it still ranks 29th out of 30 in ERA, but the team will need its relievers if it is to keep turning a corner and have any chance this season. This week, we’re taking a look at those seven relievers — some clicking, some not, some closer to figuring it out than others — by zeroing in on one each morning. We’ve already touched on right-handers Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero and left-handers Matt Grace and Tony Sipp. Here’s more on Javy Guerra:

If you placed all of Javy Guerra’s fastball velocity numbers on a table, and spread them out like puzzle pieces, they would mostly look the same.

There would be a lot of pieces reading 91, 92 and 93-mph. Guerra isn’t known for throwing hard, and he doesn’t want to be. But a very close inspection would reveal a few outliers. He can get his four-seam fastball up to the mid-to-high 90s on command. He just chooses his spots very carefully.

“In today’s league, 95, 96, 97 isn’t even that hard,” Guerra said. “So I’d rather go with velocity that I can control and get myself in good counts. But the hard stuff is there."

So far, in 11 appearances with the Washington Nationals, Guerra has sparingly reached into his secret velocity stash. He fired a 97-mph fastball to Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro on May 26. He threw one 96-mph pitch against the San Diego Padres two weeks later. And last Sunday, in a 15-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, he struck out Caleb Joseph looking with a 95-mph fastball.

But other than those three surprises, Guerra’s stuck to the steady approach that’s worked for him — a controllable fastball, an oft-used curve, and a change-up he keeps low in the zone and favors against left-handed batters. He figured out how to spike his velocity during an ongoing search for the slightest edge. He is a 33-year-old journeyman. He’s played for six teams in nine seasons. He was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays this season, even after a fine start, and that landed him this chance with the Nationals. Evolution, really, is his only choice.

And that led him to Arizona State University this past winter, with a small group of pitchers, with a goal of tightening his mechanics . He wasn’t looking to add velocity, necessarily, just to figure out how to best shorten his delivery. But then he lucked into in-depth sessions with representatives from TrackMan, the company that provide major and minor league baseball stadiums with motion-censoring cameras.

TrackMan was selling Arizona State on a video system and used Guerra to illustrate the benefits. That’s when they noticed, among other wrinkles, that Guerra could increase his velocity by putting his pointer and middle fingers closer together. If he moved his fingers a centimeter to the right on the seams, his fastball started to tail and he lost a mile per hour or two. But by closing the gap between his fingers, he’d create back spin and his ball would jump toward the plate. Guerra toyed with it while also working on a few mechanical tweaks.

The results gave him a pseudo fifth pitch.

“It’s still a four-seamer, but the velocity gets on hitters because they aren’t expecting it,” said Guerra, who also throws a cutter, changeup and curveball. “Earlier in my career I probably would have wanted to use it all the time. But now I understand that that’s not me. It’s just something I have for when I need it, or I think it may work.”

Starting the season in Toronto felt like a continuation of Guerra’s offseason video work. The Blue Jays’ bullpen was outfitted with both Edgertronic and Rapsodo cameras, two devices at the center of baseball’s movement toward frame-by-frame player development. Toronto pitchers, Guerra included, could use the cameras to break down their delivery to the millisecond, and see how their pitch grips affected spin rate, spin axis and velocity. Guerra was introduced to measures that would have been passed off as crazy when he debuted in 2011. And he jumped right in.

Then he packed up and took his new knowledge to Washington in mid-May, right as the Nationals’ bullpen was at its worst. He’s since become a relied-upon long option for Manager Dave Martinez, and not by sprinkling high-90s fastballs into his repertoire. Guerra earned Martinez’s trust by throwing strikes, working multiple innings, being ready to throw every day. He’s pitched 16 1/3 innings for Washington, given up four runs and earned his first win of the season Thursday. He then threw again Friday, appearing for the third straight game, and notched the first of three scoreless frames for a bullpen that has the league’s fourth-best ERA in June.

Guerra didn’t need anything more than his low-90s heat to do that. But that he can throw 96 or 97, and discovered that ability in the first place, shows why he has been a revelation for the Nationals. This is a bullpen that, given injuries and other concerns, has had to totally reinvent itself. Its unlikely utility man is no different.

“I’m always searching for something,” Guerra said, and that made it easy to wonder what he may find next.

