After an abnormally quiet first day of the NHL draft in Vancouver that saw no player trades for the first time since 2005, the league rebounded with a blockbuster before Saturday’s second round.

The Nashville Predators traded star defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for two second-round picks and defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies. The deal was the latest move in what’s been an especially fruitful weekend for the Devils, who had the first overall pick of the draft and selected American center Jack Hughes.

This is the second time in the past three seasons that Subban has been traded — Montreal dealt him to Nashville in June 2016 — and the deal gives the Predators financial flexibility to ink captain Roman Josi to a long-term extension as well as pursue a big-name free agent forward, perhaps center Matt Duchene. Subban won the Norris Trophy, awarded to the best all-around defenseman, in 2013, but in an injury-plagued last season, he finished with nine goals and 22 assists, the least-productive campaign of his career.

The Devils missed the playoffs last season, and with star winger Taylor Hall eligible to sign an extension on July 1, the additions of Subban and Hughes could help convince Hall to commit rather than entertain free agency next year.

New Jersey isn’t the only team making moves in the competitive Metropolitan Division. The New York Rangers traded for top-four defenseman Jacob Trouba earlier this week and they selected Finnish winger Kappo Kaako with the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Philadelphia Flyers, under new General Manager Chuck Fletcher, signed Kevin Hayes and acquired defensemen Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun in the past week.

Minutes before the Subban deal on Saturday morning, the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs agreed to the weekend’s first player trade. Toronto surrendered a protected 2020 first-round pick to get Carolina to take on the contract of 39-year-old forward Patrick Marleau, who has a $6.25 million cap hit for next season. If Marleau doesn’t want to play for the Hurricanes — his family is across the country in San Jose — then the team will buy out the final year of his deal, making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Dumping Marleau’s contract gives the Maple Leafs some breathing room to extend restricted free agent forwards Mitch Marner and Kasperi Kapanen.

TOR, more or less, has an agreement in place with Kasperi Kapanen on an extension. Not expected to be formalized until TOR cap (Marner) situation clarified. It will be a 3 year deal with an AAV in the $3.2M to $3.4M range. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2019

The trade activity could be picking up on Saturday because teams have a better idea of what the salary-cap ceiling will be next season. After it was initially projected at $83 million, the salary cap’s upper limit is now expected to be somewhere between $81.5 million and $82 million, a devastating reduction for teams like the Capitals, who annually use up every bit of it. In the week leading up to the draft, Washington cleared salary-cap room by trading Niskanen to the Flyers before re-signing forward Carl Hagelin to a four-year, $11 million deal.

As other teams in the Metropolitan Division make a splash, Washington is quiet for now.

