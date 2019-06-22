

“The league, it means everything to the area and to the city,” says Miles Rawls, organizer of the Goodman League. “Keeps the kids out of trouble. Gives the people something to do all summer, five, six days out the week. It is a safe haven.” (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

Miles Rawls’ booming voice roared inside the gates of the Barry Farm Dwellings basketball courts, as three police cars sat parked at the end of the nearby dirt road.

On this early June night, the Goodman League, an outdoor summer basketball league in Southeast Washington that is open to anyone from professional players to high schoolers, was doing its best to operate like it has since 1975. Spectators set up folding chairs around the main court in front of rows of old metal bleachers, as gusts of a summer wind spread flecks of ash from a large grill into the crowd.

Rawls, the league’s commissioner, stood at midcourt, throwing out jokes, jabs and play-by-play commentary. It’s a spot he has occupied for the last 23 years, but one that is in danger of disappearing.

The Goodman League has long been a cornerstone in the Washington area, but with its home court in the heart of a neighborhood grappling with gentrification and recent violence, this year’s event came with heightened concerns. For now, the league is hanging on, backed by a community hopeful for its continuance, but uncertain about its future.

Commissioner Miles Rawls has organized the league for 23 years. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

Over Memorial Day weekend, there was surge of violence in D.C. that included fatal shootings in Southeast Washington and five people wounded by gunfire at an entrance to the recreation center pool in Barry Farm, a public housing complex around the corner from the Goodman League outdoor courts. One shooting in front of a convenience store in Congress Heights killed Maurice Scott, a 15-year-old honor roll student.

In the aftermath of the shootings, Rawls posted a message on his Facebook page saying he was unsure if the league could continue beyond this year. The Goodman League courts have always been a place where an informal truce is strictly observed, but with shootings so close, there is worry that the violence could seep inside the gates of the court.

Barry Farm is being razed as part of the “New Communities Initiative,” an effort to address concentrated property by replacing public housing with mixed-use and mixed-income developments. It is in one of the poorest parts of the city, where residents have lamented the lack of amenities and invested, but also fear that development will price them out.

There is a concern among some people that the demolition of the houses has paved a path for more violence, as there are no longer families and residents in the homes. Rawls also said the area has been a “little wilder” in recent years, and that young people born in the 1990s and 2000s don’t observe the same restrictions on avoiding violence in specific areas that their predecessors did. This year more than ever, it’s Rawls’ job to play peacemaker and protector.

“Miles has had about eight different hoods in here and throughout the games they are looking at each other, but it’s like you can’t do nothing inside the gates,” said Geno Williams, who has been playing in and attending Goodman League games for the past 20 years. “And for [Rawls] to feel like he doesn’t have that power anymore kind of hurts me.”



“Folks look forward to coming inside the gates,” says one player. “You know, if you look around on the outskirts with what is going on with the redevelopment and everything, people in Barry Farm need something like this in these trying times." (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

As he grappled with the decision to continue operating the league this year and in the near future, Rawls reached out to the D.C. police to ask for additional officers at games to keep the community at ease, and the department has obliged.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said he’s only remembered brief fights happening inside the 12-foot gates, and nothing more serious. Through two weeks of the Goodman League this summer, there have been no incidents, according to Rawls.

While police cannot confirm exact data, it is widely acknowledged that the league has helped with keeping crime down during summer nights when games are held. In recent years, D.C. has attempted to curb summertime violence through its summer crime initiative, which boosts patrols and other services in certain areas.

“We police ourselves in here, but now it’s a different breed. The neighborhood beefs and all that stuff, I can’t have that pour into the games,” Rawls said. “Sometimes I get frustrated, but I gotta keep pushing.”

On opening night of the Goodman League on the first Tuesday of June, eager fans streamed through the gates as throwback music blasted from speakers, the smell of hot dogs, roasted chicken and marijuana smoke filled the air, and beer bottles clacked against the concrete. Young children dribbled basketballs around the side court, while a young pit bull puppy slept in the arms of its owner. Rawls sat back in his chair, letting out a long sigh as he observed the scene around him, which included a crowd that was spilling onto the edges of the court as the prime time game was set to begin.



A vendor of Getting 2 it BBQ prepares food for spectators. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

Goodman League teams are mixed with Southeast Washington natives and outsiders looking to play. It’s a group that has included, at times, NBA players like Kevin Durant, Michael Beasley, Gilbert Arenas and Bradley Beal. Durant is famous for his 62-point game inside the gates in 2008.

Nowadays, old-timers complain that the young players don’t have the same edge they once did and that the competition has been watered down. But for some, that edge is still there. Take Preston Ross III, a 26-year-old from Fayetteville, N.C. playing in the league for a second year playing in the league, who lit up the court opening night by making six of eight three-point attempts.

Then, there’s players like 29-year-old Jimmie Jenkins, who works in the office of Ward 8 council member Trayon White Sr. and has been playing in the Goodman League for the last 10 years. Gun violence has personally affected his own family, and he coached Scott, the young teenager who died in the shooting over Memorial Day weekend.

“Folks look forward to coming inside the gates,” Jenkins said. “You know, if you look around on the outskirts with what is going on with the redevelopment and everything, people in Barry Farm need something like this in these trying times . . . As you get older and you get more involved in the community, what makes it special is bringing the community together with all that goes on."



Barry Farm residents Thomasina Hawkins (left), Rhonda Young (center) and Wanda Lee (Right) take in the action on opening night of the Goodman League. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

The physical changes to the neighborhood are noticeable in the demolition of the rows of houses that used to be across from the court. Now it’s a flat patch of dirt, with a rocky, dusty road running along the courts from Fifth Sterling Ave.

“It’s hard to look back there sometimes,” said Williams. “I actually knew a lot of the people that were there. You would see them sitting in their houses, watching the games, barbeque-ing and stuff like that. It is going to be a hard year for some people.”

But even with all the changes outside the gates, inside the league is still trying to hold its own. As the final game wound down on that early June night, the crowd started to disperse. Even with less than a minute left in a two-point game, spectators threw folding chairs over shoulders and cups in garbage bags, as car lights from the nearby grassy space began to turn on. It was a hasty and unspoken group exit, as the clock ticked closer to 10 p.m.

“Gonna get outta here before something dumb happens,” remarked one middle-aged man as he went to the exits.

Police officers lingered at the end of the dirt road as the fans went their separate ways. The court, filled by Rawls’ voice throughout the evening, fell silent. One night of the Goodman summer league was down, and the rest of summer awaited.



A spectator reacts to a foul call during a Goodman League game. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

