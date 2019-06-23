

After seemingly so much progress forward, Nationals reliever Trevor Rosenthal took a step back on Saturday. He threw just three of his 15 pitches for strikes. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals’ bullpen still has a long way to go, considering its fresh implosion to lose Saturday night’s game 13-9, but the team will need its relievers if it is to keep turning a corner and have any chance this season. This week, we’re taking a look at those seven relievers — some clicking, some not, some closer to figuring it out than others — by zeroing in on one each morning. We’ve already touched on right-handers Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero and Javy Guerra, and left-handers Matt Grace and Tony Sipp. Here’s more on Trevor Rosenthal:

Manager Dave Martinez didn’t pull Trevor Rosenthal after his second walk on Saturday night because he needed to know what he had.

All season, the right-handed reliever would take one step forward, then one or two steps back. In his toughest situation of the year Friday, Rosenthal showed significant progress by protecting a one-run lead and getting the last out of the eighth inning. Now, with the Nationals up 8-4 in the seventh, with a taxed bullpen offering no significantly better options, with Rosenthal having walked the first two Atlanta Braves he faced while struggling to find the strike zone, Martinez had a question he could only answer one way.

“If we're going to do this [with Rosenthal], we need to see where we're at,” Martinez said. “We have eight guys down there [in the bullpen] and they got to pitch.”

The manager could only watch as Rosenthal threw four pitches so far from the zone that they might not have been strikes to an NBA player . The Braves converted Rosenthal’s three walks into a rally which ultimately the Nationals couldn’t contain in a 13-9 loss, but the bigger question now is what happens to Rosenthal.

There seem to be two options, the maddening part being they’re the same options the Nationals had in late April, at which point Rosenthal had faced 28 batters and walked as many as he’d gotten out (nine).

The Nationals’ first choice is to designate him for assignment. If Rosenthal accepts, let him work this out in the minors; if he doesn’t accept, release him if no team is willing to trade for him. The second is to continue to trust him to solve the problem , whether in the major leagues or minors.

On Saturday, Rosenthal maintained that he didn’t feel any different than he had during his successful Friday outing. He repeated his belief that he can fix his struggles with “a small mechanical tweak” to “sync up his timing” that should be “fairly easy” and quick. The same words arising from the same situations led Martinez to contemplate whether he was back to to square one with Rosenthal.

“I'll have to figure it out tonight and see,” Martinez said. He paused. “Yesterday, he seemed a little bit poised, but today he seemed antsy out there.”

The closer the Nationals get to appearing like playoff contenders, the more at odds that belief is with continuing to deploy Rosenthal. If the Nationals are serious about the postseason, they cannot have only seven pitchers that are trustworthy only in the largest of blowouts. Yet there are two reasons why the Nationals might hesitate at designating him for assignment.

The first is money. The Nationals guaranteed him $7 million before this season. The second remains , as it was when he showcased for teams as he sought a contract after recovering from 2017 Tommy John surgery -- undeniable potential. Though he can’t locate it, he still has the stuff which once made him one of the hardest-to-hit pitchers in the majors.

Before Saturday’s game, at least, Martinez still saw Rosenthal as important a puzzle piece to this bullpen . The season’s disastrous start and the 43-day sojourn to the injured list and Class AA Harrisburg to figure things out did not change the fact that the optimal version of this bullpen still features Rosenthal as the setup man.

Martinez wanted the reliever to work back into his originally envisioned role, both because it would cement the eighth inning and because it would offer him increased flexibility. For the bridge to closer Sean Doolittle, the manager would have a trio of effective arms he trusts in high-leverage situations with newcomer Tanner Rainey, late-inning regular Wander Suero and Rosenthal. Those three are pitching well individually, but their value is highest when taken together for two reasons.

First, if all three are available, Martinez can more liberally deploy them to put out fires earlier in the game because he doesn’t have to hesitate while contemplating every possible scary scenario . Secondly, if one of them isn’t available because of use, like Suero was on Saturday night, he’d still have two options conditioned for pressurized opportunities to navigate the seventh and eighth.

If Rosenthal really became the pitcher scouts envisioned at his showcase, he would be a viable substitute for Doolittle in the ninth, if the closer was unavailable. Martinez considers no one a better closing alternative than Rosenthal, if he’s at his best. Martinez and Rosenthal’s teammates are fond of pointing out that the 29-year-old is, after all, only four years removed from an all-star-worthy, 48-save campaign in 2015.

Yet Saturday night, after the fleeting hope of Friday had been dashed, Rosenthal has perhaps never seemed further away from this role. While Martinez seemed worn down at the prospect of considering this situation again, Rosenthal appeared as he always has: Calm, steady, confident.

He understood his struggles with command led to his team’s loss, and he said it “stinks.” But he realized there was nothing he could do about that anymore.

“I’m not trying to just dwell on [Saturday’s appearance],” he said. “[I need to] come back tomorrow, realize there's an adjustment I can make, and I think it'll make a big difference to get me back to where I want to be.”

The Nationals have heard this all before. The question is if they’re willing to try it again.

