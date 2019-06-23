

Cameroon players argue with referee Qin Iang. (Tolga Bozoglu / EPA-EFE / REX)

England had little trouble dispatching Cameroon and advancing to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals, but the team’s 3-0 victory was marred by emotional outbursts from opposing players.

Among other incidents, there was an elbow to the jaw, an allegation of spitting and two refusals to restart the game after one goal was awarded and another disallowed. VAR took a lot of the heat, but so did the referees.

Phil Neville, England’s manager, was clearly irked by what he saw from an opponent that lost its self-control and refused to play.

“I have to say that wasn’t football to me. That wasn’t a World Cup last 16 in terms of the behavior,” Neville said. “This is going out worldwide. I can’t stand here and say that I particularly enjoyed it, the players didn’t enjoy it. At halftime they were confused about their actions, about what they should do. The [English] players kept their concentration, but those images are going out worldwide about how to act and young girls playing all over the world are seeing that behavior and to me it’s not right.

“I can’t stand here and say it’s fantastic or it’s brilliant [as managers are instructed to do by soccer officials]. . . . There’s a bigger picture here. There has to be a standard of behavior that you’ve got to do. My players did that and I’m proud.”

Neville was asked if he had any sympathy for Cameroon and he answered with one word.

“None,” Neville said. “The rules are rules. For the second goal, Ellen White was onside [as determined by VAR], deal with it. We are spoken to by FIFA about 350,000 times and in the end, the referee took pity on them.

“They should count their lucky stars that it wasn’t five or six [goals]. A team that are refusing to play. . . . I’m proud of my players for playing a game of football.”

Up next for England is Norway.

