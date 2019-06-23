

Host France’s 7-1 goal differential in the group stage was heavily skewed by an opening 4-0 win over South Korea, which went winless in group play and only managed one goal in a meaningless finale against a Norway team already preparing for the next round. France’s other two games: a 2-1 win over Norway and a 1-0 victory over Nigeria, with both deciding goals scored on penalty kicks (the latter after being awarded a controversial second attempt).

Brazil, meanwhile, made it through perhaps the tournament’s toughest group despite coming into the tournament in dreadful form, and any team with Marta — even a 33-year-old Marta — has to be considered dangerous. She scored her 17th World Cup goal last week, breaking Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals. No other woman has scored more than 14 World Cup goals.

Marta is playing in her fifth World Cup, and the Brazilians have advanced out of the group stage each time. She is the only player of either gender to score in five World Cups, although both her goals this year have come via penalty kick.

The winner will almost certainly face the United States in the quarterfinals.

What you need to know

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Stade Oceane, Le Havre.

TV: Fox.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Knockout round history: The French have been to the quarterfinals twice and past that point just once, losing to the U.S. in the 2011 semifinals. Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals in four straight World Cups before a round-of-16 loss to Australia in 2015. The Brazilians have been to the final once, a 2007 loss to Germany.

