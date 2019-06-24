

Cam Newton put a price on legroom. It wasn't high enough. (Nell Redmond / Associated Press)

Cam Newton was thrown for a big loss, blindsided really, and he was miles and miles from a football field.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback was captured on video trying to convince a fellow passenger to switch seats with him, offering $1,500 for a little extra legroom on a flight from Paris to the U.S.

Say what?

Viral video taken by Elisara Edwards, a former football player at Colorado State who was also on the flight, shows Newton pointing to a seat that is occupied, one that appears to be in a row with no seats in front of it. The passenger in the seat shakes his head at whatever Newton is saying and the quarterback moves on toward the back of the plane, ready for that long trans-Atlantic flight.

Edwards, who now competes on NBC’s “Titan Games,” told CNN that he had encountered Newton in the airport and was on his flight from Paris. “I said hi to him, shook his hand,” he told CNN. As passengers boarded, he recorded Newton and said he heard the seated passenger ask Newton his height before declining the $1,500.

So this happened... @CameronNewton offered a man $1500 cash for extra leg room on a 10hr flight and the man said “No??” #GiveFranceTheNFL pic.twitter.com/xQohV9Ngef — Eli Edwards (@ElisaraEdwards) June 22, 2019

What on earth was Newton doing way, way back in the cabin? After all, he makes over $20 million a year. It was a move born of necessity, Charlotte radio host Andy Slater reported, because, although he’d paid for a business class seat from Paris to Charlotte, Newton missed his flight. His sole option was to fly home through Dallas in economy class. Gulp.

So it’s understandable that if ever anyone needed extra legroom, it’s a 6-foot-5 human, but why didn’t Newton consider sweetening his offer with, maybe, a few tickets to a game or a bobblehead or an autograph or some of the designer swag he had sported all last week in France?

Anyway, everyone who’s ever kicked the seat in front of him or her on a long flight knows Cam’s pain. At least one former NFL player couldn’t resist a little jab at Newton.

Even as a washed DE, Amtrak would never Cam Newton me #luxury pic.twitter.com/LSh0RlBHVy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 24, 2019

Newton has not commented on the video, but it looks like he had a pretty swell time in France.

